Headphones with mic

SHE9105BK/00
3 Awards
  Precision sound
    Headphones with mic

    SHE9105BK/00
    3 Awards

    Precision sound

    The Philips SHE9105 headphones boast premium drivers and precision-crafted metal housing for detailed yet pure sound. Oval sound tubes and a choice of 3 ear tips ensure comfort and fit, while the in-line mic lets you switch from music to calls. See all benefits

    The Philips SHE9105 headphones boast premium drivers and precision-crafted metal housing for detailed yet pure sound. Oval sound tubes and a choice of 3 ear tips ensure comfort and fit, while the in-line mic lets you switch from music to calls.

    Headphones with mic

    Precision sound

    The Philips SHE9105 headphones boast premium drivers and precision-crafted metal housing for detailed yet pure sound. Oval sound tubes and a choice of 3 ear tips ensure comfort and fit, while the in-line mic lets you switch from music to calls. See all benefits

      Precision sound

      with solid metal housing

      • 8.6-mm drivers/semi-closed back
      • In-ear
      Sturdy aluminium housing prevents vibration for sound clarity

      Sturdy aluminium housing prevents vibration for sound clarity

      The headphone's housing is crafted from sturdy aluminium, which prevents vibration for the purest sound performance. In addition, it protects the earphones from the wear and tear of everyday use.

      Anti-tangle slider keeps your cables together neatly

      Anti-tangle slider keeps your cables together neatly

      The smart anti-tangle slider helps you easily keep the two earpiece cables neatly together, simply by gliding it up. No more hassles with tangles or knots!

      Fine-tuned neodymium drivers for high-frequency clarity

      Fine-tuned neodymium drivers for high-frequency clarity

      Neodymium is the ideal material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality. It features re-engineered 8.6-mm neodymium drivers that are responsive to high frequencies and ensure pure sound clarity.

      Featuring in-line remote with mic for music and calls

      Featuring in-line remote with mic for music and calls

      The built-in microphone lets you easily switch from listening to music to taking phone calls - easily, so you'll always stay connected

      Silicone caps in choice of three sizes for customised fit

      Silicone caps in choice of three sizes for customised fit

      Your in-ear headphones come with a choice of 3 ear caps – from small to large – so you can select the perfect fit for your ears.

      Durable Flexi-grip for strong headphone-to-cable connection

      This soft yet durable and flexible connector between the earphone and cable helps protect against potential damage from repeated bending.

      Curved housing and oval sound tubes for ergonomic comfort

      Your in-ear headphones are precisely designed to fit any ear. Their ergonomic oval sound tube and curved architecture ensure an optimised, secure and comfortable fit – always.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Colour
        Black

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Semi-closed
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Voice coil
        Copper
        Sensitivity
        108  dB
        Speaker diameter
        8.6  mm
        Maximum power input
        30  mW
        Frequency response
        7–25,000 Hz
        Type
        dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Connector
        3.5 mm stereo
        Type of cable
        OFC
        Cable Connection
        two-parallel, symmetric
        Cable length
        1.2  m
        Finishing of connector
        Gold-plated

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        0.384  lb
        Gross weight
        0.174  kg
        GTIN
        2 69 25970 70046 1
        Height
        10.5  cm
        Height
        4.1  inch
        Length
        18  cm
        Length
        7.1  inch
        Net weight
        0.089  lb
        Net weight
        0.0402  kg
        Number of consumer packages
        3
        Tare weight
        0.1338  kg
        Tare weight
        0.295  lb
        Width
        8.2  cm
        Width
        3.2  inch

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        3.693  lb
        Gross weight
        1.675  kg
        GTIN
        1 69 25970 70046 4
        Height
        24.8  cm
        Height
        9.8  inch
        Length
        38  cm
        Length
        15  inch
        Net weight
        0.709  lb
        Net weight
        0.3216  kg
        Number of consumer packages
        24
        Tare weight
        1.3534  kg
        Tare weight
        2.984  lb
        Width
        18.1  cm
        Width
        7.1  inch

      • Packaging dimensions

        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Depth
        2.5  cm
        Depth
        1  inch
        EAN
        69 25970 70046 7
        Gross weight
        0.0474  kg
        Gross weight
        0.104  lb
        Height
        17.5  cm
        Height
        6.9  inch
        Net weight
        0.029  lb
        Net weight
        0.0134  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Tare weight
        0.075  lb
        Tare weight
        0.034  kg
        Width
        9.5  cm
        Width
        3.7  inch

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        1.2  inch
        Depth
        3  cm
        Height
        3.1  inch
        Height
        8  cm
        Weight
        0.030  lb
        Weight
        0.0134  kg
        Width
        1.2  inch
        Width
        3  cm

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Caps
      • Foam caps

