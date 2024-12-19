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Headphones
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In-ear headphones with mic
Discontinued
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SHE1405BK/10
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Localised commercial leaflet
EU Declaration of conformity
The volume of my Philips in-ear headphones is too low
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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