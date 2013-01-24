Home
In-ear headphones with mic

SHE1405BK/10
  • Strong songs. Clear calls. Strong songs. Clear calls. Strong songs. Clear calls.
    In-ear headphones with mic

    SHE1405BK/10

    Strong songs. Clear calls.

    Switch from playlist to podcast to call in a blink. Perfectly tuned neodymium acoustic drivers and passive noise cancellation deliver clear sound. Find your perfect fit with interchangeable earbud covers in three sizes.

    In-ear headphones with mic

    In-ear headphones with mic

      Strong songs. Clear calls.

      Play music and talk

      Clear sound

      Lose yourself in a podcast. Be moved by music. An oval acoustic tube and three sizes of interchangeable rubber earbud covers create a perfect seal. Listen in comfort and enjoy decent passive noise isolation.

      Inline remote. Easily switch from playlist to call

      Take a call, pause your playlist. All without touching your smartphone, thanks to the inline remote.

      1.2 m cable length

      These in-ear headphones have a 1.2 m cable. A soft rubber anchor between headphones and cables protects your cable connection and keeps the sound coming.

      3 interchangeable rubber earbud covers. Comfortable fit

      An oval acoustic tube and three sizes of interchangeable rubber earbud covers create a perfect seal. Enjoy all-day listening comfort and excellent passive noise isolation.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Colour
        Black

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Semi-closed
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Voice coil
        Copper
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        20 mW
        Sensitivity
        103 dB
        Speaker diameter
        8.6 mm
        Type
        Dynamic
        Frequency response
        10 - 22,000  Hz

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        Two-parallel, symmetric
        Cable length
        1.2 m
        Type of cable
        Copper
        Finishing of connector
        Chrome-plated
        Microphone
        Built-in microphone

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        0.695  kg
        GTIN
        2 69 51613 98160 7
        Height
        18  cm
        Length
        22  cm
        Net weight
        0.288  kg
        Number of consumer packages
        24
        Tare weight
        0.407  kg
        Width
        12.5  cm

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        3.175  kg
        GTIN
        1 69 51613 98160 0
        Height
        20.5  cm
        Length
        49  cm
        Net weight
        1.152  kg
        Number of consumer packages
        96
        Tare weight
        2.023  kg
        Width
        27  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        2.5  cm
        EAN
        69 51613 98160 3
        Gross weight
        0.023  kg
        Height
        11.5  cm
        Net weight
        0.012  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Tare weight
        0.011  kg
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Width
        8.3  cm

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        5.5 cm*1 cm*6.8 cm
        Weight
        0.012  kg

