Discontinued
Support
SHC8525/05
Discontinued
Why should I recharge batteries for 16h before first use?
Why do new batteries have a lower operating time after the first charge?
When does the GREEN charging light go out on my Philips headphones?
Power light does not light up when my Philips headphones are connected to power
Can I leave Philips headphones on the base after use?
Why is the range of my Philips headphones lower than stated?
Can I use two Philips headphones on one base station?
Why do my Philips rechargeable batteries last so short time?
Where to obtain rechargeable Philips batteries?
How to clean my Philips headphones?
Philips headphones occasionally switches off or the sound disappears
Noise during the playback from my Philips headphones
Constant noise on the background on Philips headphones
I hear faint interfering noises from my Philips headphones
I hear music from my neighbours on my Philips headphones
There is no sound from my Philips headphones
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair