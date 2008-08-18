Discontinued
SHC8525/05
Superb wireless music
Freedom to enjoy music around your home. HiFi sound reproduction, this stereo headphone is the ultimate in personal convenience.
Charging dock
FM transmission
The ergonomic three-dimensional earcushion shape evenly distributes the load for a better and more comfortable fit.
The 40 mm speaker driver is made of a composite mylar material for a highly sensitive yet powerful element that delivers sound without audible distortion.
Enjoy a comfortable fit and experience better bass performance thanks to the three-way adjustable ear shells that fit naturally around your ears.