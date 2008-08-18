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Discontinued

Wireless hi-fi headphones

SHC8525/05

Superb wireless music

Freedom to enjoy music around your home. HiFi sound reproduction, this stereo headphone is the ultimate in personal convenience.

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Superb wireless music

  • Charging dock

  • FM transmission

Pre-formed ear-cushions ensure a comfortable fit

The ergonomic three-dimensional earcushion shape evenly distributes the load for a better and more comfortable fit.

40mm speaker driver delivers sound without distortion

40mm speaker driver delivers sound without distortion

The 40 mm speaker driver is made of a composite mylar material for a highly sensitive yet powerful element that delivers sound without audible distortion.

3-way adjustment for a better fit and bass performance

Enjoy a comfortable fit and experience better bass performance thanks to the three-way adjustable ear shells that fit naturally around your ears.

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