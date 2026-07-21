Discontinued
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SHB3185BK/00
Discontinued
Can someone else hear my conversation via Philips BT headphones?
Is my Philips headset compatible with an iPhone?
What is a Bluetooth profile?
Can I use my Philips Bluetooth headphones with my TV?
Can I use the microphone with one device and receive audio from another one simultaneously?
Will I experience Bluetooth interference with my Philips headset?
How to find my Philips headphones' model number?
What is Bluetooth?
How to clean my Philips headphones?
How to pair Philips headphones with my mobile phone?