Discontinued
SHB3185BK/00
Wireless dynamic and solid bass
The Philips SHB3185 wireless headphones with Bluetooth features easy one-tap NFC pairing. Inspired by DJ headphones and designed for aspiring artists, enjoy hours of music or take calls in smart comfort, thanks to its portable foldability.
32mm drivers/closed-back
On-ear
Breathable ear cushions
Soft breathable ear cushions for long listening sessions and comfort.
32mm high-powered drivers deliver dynamic and solid bass.
Easy NFC pairing lets you connect your Bluetooth headphones with any Bluetooth-enabled device – with just a single touch.
Actual results may vary