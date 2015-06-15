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Discontinued

Bluetooth Headset

SHB3185BK/00

Wireless dynamic and solid bass

The Philips SHB3185 wireless headphones with Bluetooth features easy one-tap NFC pairing. Inspired by DJ headphones and designed for aspiring artists, enjoy hours of music or take calls in smart comfort, thanks to its portable foldability.

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Wireless dynamic and solid bass

  • 32mm drivers/closed-back

  • On-ear

  • Breathable ear cushions

Soft breathable ear cushions for long listening sessions

Soft breathable ear cushions for long listening sessions

Soft breathable ear cushions for long listening sessions and comfort.

32 mm high intesity drivers for dynamic and solid bass

32 mm high intesity drivers for dynamic and solid bass

32mm high-powered drivers deliver dynamic and solid bass.

One-tap NFC connection for easy pairing

One-tap NFC connection for easy pairing

Easy NFC pairing lets you connect your Bluetooth headphones with any Bluetooth-enabled device – with just a single touch.

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