Discontinued
SHB3175BK/00
40 mm drivers/closed-back
Over-ear
Soft ear cushions
Compact folding
40 mm Neodymium speakers that produce big bold bass
A swivel earshell design and adjustable headband make it a great fit for everyone.
Powerful bass to upgrade your listening enjoyment. Don't get fooled by its sleek design as the specially designed bass vent and specially tuned drivers produce ultra-low end frequencies that gives the headphones the unique Bass+ sound signature. Separate acoustic volume is used to ensure high consistency bass performance in every production.
Actual results may vary