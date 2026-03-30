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  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+

Discontinued

Bluetooth headset

SHB3175BK/00

Available in

Black
Black
White
White
Feel it. BASS+
Philips BASS+ headphones pack huge, punchy bass into a sleek, sturdy package. Good looking, great sounding and superb value Bluetooth over-ear wireless headphones for those who need more bass in their beats without any extra bulk.
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Feel it. BASS+

  • 40 mm drivers/closed-back

  • Over-ear

  • Soft ear cushions

  • Compact folding

40 mm Neodymium speakers

40 mm Neodymium speakers

40 mm Neodymium speakers that produce big bold bass

Great fit for everyone

Great fit for everyone

A swivel earshell design and adjustable headband make it a great fit for everyone.

Big, bold bass that you can feel

Big, bold bass that you can feel

Powerful bass to upgrade your listening enjoyment. Don't get fooled by its sleek design as the specially designed bass vent and specially tuned drivers produce ultra-low end frequencies that gives the headphones the unique Bass+ sound signature. Separate acoustic volume is used to ensure high consistency bass performance in every production.

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  1. Actual results may vary