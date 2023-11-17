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Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic

Discontinued

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Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic

SHB3075RD/00

Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic

Discontinued

Available in

Black
Black
Blue
Blue
Red
Red
White
White

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Manuals & Documentation

Quick start guide

  • PDF file, 1.2 MB
  • 17 November 2023

Localised commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 594 kB
  • 12 March 2024

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