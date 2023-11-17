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Headphones
All series
Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic
Discontinued
Support
SHB3075RD/00
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Quick start guide
Localised commercial leaflet
All (2)
Can I use the Philips headphone for voice calls via PC?
Will I experience Bluetooth interference with my Philips headset?
Cannot stream music via BT from PC with Windows Vista
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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