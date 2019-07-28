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Discontinued

2000 seriesHeadphones

SHB2505WT/10

Available in

Black
Black
White
White

Don’t stop the music

Anything goes when you have your tunes. These true wireless in-ear headphones give you great sound and up to 20 hours play time with the portable charging case. Double-press the multi-function button to wake your phone’s voice assistant.

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Don’t stop the music

  • 6mm drivers/ closed-back

  • Bluetooth®

  • White

6 mm neodymium acoustic drivers. Great sound, punchy bass

The 6 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you great sound and punchy bass. The oval-shaped acoustic tube maximizes passive noise isolation. Mono mode gives you the option to leave one ear free for when you want to stay aware of the world around you.

Mono mode for when you want to leave one ear free

Soft rubberized wing tips. Secure and comfortable

You can rock your sounds in real comfort thanks to the snug-fitting, lightweight design. The soft rubberized wing tips fit securely under the fold of your outer ear. Interchangeable rubber ear-tip covers let you find the perfect in-ear fit-creating a tight seal so you won't miss a beat.

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