Discontinued
SHB2505WT/10
Don’t stop the music
Anything goes when you have your tunes. These true wireless in-ear headphones give you great sound and up to 20 hours play time with the portable charging case. Double-press the multi-function button to wake your phone’s voice assistant.
6mm drivers/ closed-back
Bluetooth®
White
The 6 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you great sound and punchy bass. The oval-shaped acoustic tube maximizes passive noise isolation. Mono mode gives you the option to leave one ear free for when you want to stay aware of the world around you.
You can rock your sounds in real comfort thanks to the snug-fitting, lightweight design. The soft rubberized wing tips fit securely under the fold of your outer ear. Interchangeable rubber ear-tip covers let you find the perfect in-ear fit-creating a tight seal so you won't miss a beat.