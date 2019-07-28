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Discontinued

2000 seriesHeadphones

SHB2505BK/10

Available in

Black
Black
White
White

Don’t stop the music

Anything goes when you have your tunes. These true wireless in-ear headphones give you great sound and up to 20 hours play time with the portable charging case. Double-press the multi-function button to wake your phone’s voice assistant.

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Don’t stop the music

  • 6mm drivers/ closed-back

  • Bluetooth®

  • Black

6 mm neodymium acoustic drivers. Great sound, punchy bass

The 6 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you great sound and punchy bass. The oval-shaped acoustic tube maximizes passive noise isolation. Mono mode gives you the option to leave one ear free for when you want to stay aware of the world around you.

Get up to 20 hours play time and 14 hours talk time

With their portable charging case, these headphones won't let you down. You get up to three hours play time or talk time on a single charge. If you head out with a fully charged case, you get an additional 9 hours over multiple charges. Just pop the headphones back in the case each time they need charging. A full charge takes 1.5 hours.

Portable charging case. Multiple charges in your pocket

Hit the gym. Then the trail. These true wireless in-ear headphones come with an ultra-portable charging case.

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