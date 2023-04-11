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Advanced 2-in-1 Steamer Blender
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Quick start guide
User manual
All (16)
What's my Avent Combined Steamer and Blender's capacity?
Does the product include a recipe booklet?
Can I clean the Combined Steamer and Blender in the dishwasher?
What materials is the product made of?
Do spare parts exist for the Combined Steamer and Blender?
AventSteamer sieve
AventFood maker valve
AventBlade unit
AventFood maker jug
Philips AventFood maker lid
Why does the lid of the jar leak?
My Avent Combined Steamer and Blender won't steam
Why does the appliance give off an unpleasant smell?
Why does the motor of the blender not turn on after switching on the device?
My Philips Avent Baby Food Maker isn't steaming (properly)
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