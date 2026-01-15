ProductsSupport

Philips Avent

Blade unit

CRP398

This blade unit is part of the Philips Avent 2-in-1 healthy baby food maker and chops ingredients into small pieces. Easy to remove and clean.
Compatible products
Advanced

Advanced
2-in-1 Steamer Blender

SCF870/21

  • Baby food maker

  • Green

Easily renew your product with original Philips parts

From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.

Technical specifications

