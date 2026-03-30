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  • Healthy Steaming, easy blending
  • Healthy Steaming, easy blending
  • Healthy Steaming, easy blending
  • Healthy Steaming, easy blending
  • Healthy Steaming, easy blending
  • Healthy Steaming, easy blending
  • Healthy Steaming, easy blending
  • Healthy Steaming, easy blending
  • Healthy Steaming, easy blending
  • Healthy Steaming, easy blending
  • Healthy Steaming, easy blending
  • Healthy Steaming, easy blending
  • Healthy Steaming, easy blending
  • Healthy Steaming, easy blending
  • Healthy Steaming, easy blending
  • Healthy Steaming, easy blending
  • Healthy Steaming, easy blending
  • Healthy Steaming, easy blending
  • Healthy Steaming, easy blending
  • Healthy Steaming, easy blending
  • Healthy Steaming, easy blending
  • Healthy Steaming, easy blending

Advanced2-in-1 Steamer Blender

SCF870/21

Healthy Steaming, easy blending
Easily prepare nutritious, homemade baby meals with the Philips Avent 2-in-1 Steamer Blender. First, steam fruit, vegetables, fish or meat and then simply lift and flip the jar over to blend, with no transfer of food required!
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Healthy baby food maker for nutritious baby meals

Healthy Steaming, easy blending

  • Healthy steaming

  • Steam and blend in one jar

  • Easy to use and clean

  • Weaning advice and recipes

Unique way of steaming to cook healthily

Unique way of steaming to cook healthily

Steaming is a healthy way of cooking. Our unique technology lets the steam circulate upwards from the bottom, making sure all the ingredients are evenly cooked without boiling. Goodness, texture and the cooking liquids are retained for blending.

From steaming to blending, all in one handy jar

From steaming to blending, all in one handy jar

You'll find everything you need to make nutritious baby food in a single jar. Once your ingredients are steamed, all you have to do is lift the jar, flip it over and lock it in place, so you can blend to your desired consistency.

From pureed to chunky, for every step of the way

From pureed to chunky, for every step of the way

From very finely blended fruit and vegetables to combining meat, fish and pulse ingredients and finally offering chunkier textures. Our 2-in-1 healthy baby food maker helps you to prepare varied food for every step of the weaning and feeding journey.

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Disclaimers

  1. Philips AVENT is the number one recommended brand by Moms of Mother & Child Care products worldwide. Based on online market representative Mother & Child Care survey conducted by GemSeek Consulting Ltd. for Philips International BV among 16,230 respondents (women aged 20 45 y o in USA, Germany, France, UK, Russia, China, Italy, India, Indonesia, Canada, Netherlands Spain, Sweden and KSA), in 2021. 