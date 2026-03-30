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Healthy steaming
Steam and blend in one jar
Easy to use and clean
Weaning advice and recipes
Steaming is a healthy way of cooking. Our unique technology lets the steam circulate upwards from the bottom, making sure all the ingredients are evenly cooked without boiling. Goodness, texture and the cooking liquids are retained for blending.
You'll find everything you need to make nutritious baby food in a single jar. Once your ingredients are steamed, all you have to do is lift the jar, flip it over and lock it in place, so you can blend to your desired consistency.
From very finely blended fruit and vegetables to combining meat, fish and pulse ingredients and finally offering chunkier textures. Our 2-in-1 healthy baby food maker helps you to prepare varied food for every step of the weaning and feeding journey.
Philips AVENT is the number one recommended brand by Moms of Mother & Child Care products worldwide. Based on online market representative Mother & Child Care survey conducted by GemSeek Consulting Ltd. for Philips International BV among 16,230 respondents (women aged 20 45 y o in USA, Germany, France, UK, Russia, China, Italy, India, Indonesia, Canada, Netherlands Spain, Sweden and KSA), in 2021.