Philips Avent

Food maker lid

CRP588

This lid seals the jug of the Philips Avent 2-in-1 Steamer blender. For steaming or blending your baby's ingredients.
Compatible products
Advanced

Advanced
2-in-1 Steamer Blender

SCF870/21

For preparing fresh baby food

  • Baby food maker

  • Plastic

  • Grey

Easily renew your product with original Philips parts

From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.

Technical specifications

