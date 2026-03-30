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  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

Discontinued

Philips AventClassic baby bottle

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Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
Our Classic bottle has been trusted by mothers for 30 years, and continues to be the preferred choice of many mums. Designed for an enjoyable and easy feeding experience, it is clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort.*
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ROW Philips Avent Nr1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [master-fc6671207bf9427eb2b7b27500eaec22] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Trusted for 30 years

Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

  • 3 Bottles

  • 9 oz/260 ml

  • Slow flow teat

  • 1m+

Easy latch on due to the unique valve on the teat

Unique valve on the teat flexes to your baby's feeding rhythm. Milk will only flow at the pace chosen by your baby to minimise overeating and spit-up, burping and gas

Clinically proven to significantly reduce fussing

Clinically proven to significantly reduce fussing

Sleep and nutrition are vital to your baby's health and happiness. A randomised clinical trial was carried out to see whether infant baby bottle design affects "infant behaviour". The Philips Avent Classic baby bottle was shown to significantly reduce fussing by approximately 28 minutes a day as compared to the comparator bottle (46 min vs. 74 min, p=0.05). This was especially true at night.**

Ergonomic shape for maximum comfort

Ergonomic shape for maximum comfort

Due to the unique shape, the feeding bottle is easy to hold and grip in any direction for maximum comfort, even for baby's tiny hands.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011

  2. A clinical study showed that at 2 weeks of age, infants fed with an Avent bottle showed less colic than infants fed with another leading bottle, especially at night.