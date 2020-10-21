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Baby bottles & teats
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Philips Avent Classic baby bottle
Discontinued
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SCF680/37
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User manual
All (10)
Is it safe to use discoloured Philips Avent product parts?
Why is the bottle not transparent?
Is this product recyclable?
How accurate is the scale on my Philips Avent bottle?
Are Philips Avent bottles suitable for the freezer?
AventFeeding bottle screw ring
AventFeeding bottle cap
AventFeeding bottle sealing disc
Philips AventFeeding bottle screw ring
Should there be air bubbles in the bottle during feeding?
Why does my Philips Avent Anti-colic Bottle cap have holes in it?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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