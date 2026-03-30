Discontinued
SCF666/17
1 Bottle
11 oz/330 ml
Variable flow nipple
3m+
Sleep and nutrition are vital to your baby's health and happiness. A randomised clinical trial was carried out to see whether infant baby bottle design affects "infant behaviour". The Philips Avent Classic baby bottle was shown to significantly reduce fussing by approximately 28 minutes a day as compared to the comparator bottle (46 min vs. 74 min, p=0.05). This was especially true at night.**
As your baby feeds, the unique skirt on the Avent Nipple flexes to allow air into the bottle instead of your baby's tummy. Like breastfeeding, your baby controls the milk flow.
Five different teat flow rates are available.
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
A clinical study showed that at two weeks of age, babies showed less fussing than babies fed with another bottle. (Study conducted by the Institute of Child Health, London. 2008.)
A clinical study showed that at 2 weeks of age, infants fed with an Avent bottle showed less colic than infants fed with another leading bottle, especially at night.