Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1

Philips Avent

Steriliser

SCF293/01
Avent
Avent
  • Sterilise, dry and store Sterilise, dry and store Sterilise, dry and store
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Avent Steriliser

    SCF293/01

    Sterilise, dry and store

    Be ready for your baby's next feed in 40 minutes. Bottle Steriliser and Dryer Premium uses jets of filtered air to dry bottles before turning off. The steriliser is quick and hygienic, killing 99.9% of germs* for peace of mind at every feed. See all benefits

    Philips Avent Steriliser

    Sterilise, dry and store

    Be ready for your baby's next feed in 40 minutes. Bottle Steriliser and Dryer Premium uses jets of filtered air to dry bottles before turning off. The steriliser is quick and hygienic, killing 99.9% of germs* for peace of mind at every feed. See all benefits

    Sterilise, dry and store

    Be ready for your baby's next feed in 40 minutes. Bottle Steriliser and Dryer Premium uses jets of filtered air to dry bottles before turning off. The steriliser is quick and hygienic, killing 99.9% of germs* for peace of mind at every feed. See all benefits

    Philips Avent Steriliser

    Sterilise, dry and store

    Be ready for your baby's next feed in 40 minutes. Bottle Steriliser and Dryer Premium uses jets of filtered air to dry bottles before turning off. The steriliser is quick and hygienic, killing 99.9% of germs* for peace of mind at every feed. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all baby-bottle-sterilisers

      Sterilise, dry and store

      Sterilise and dry in 40 mins

      • Bottle Steriliser and Dryer
      • Premium
      Say goodbye to harmful bacteria

      Say goodbye to harmful bacteria

      Sterilising is gentle, effective and chemical-free with Philips Avent. Every steriliser uses the power of pure steam – nothing more, nothing less – to kill 99.9% of harmful germs*.

      A full sterilising and drying cycle lasts just 40 minutes

      A full sterilising and drying cycle lasts just 40 minutes

      It takes just 40 minutes to get bottles ready for your baby's next feed. After powerful steam-sterilising, a focused jet of filtered air dries bottles and accessories, making them ready for instant use.

      Designed to reduce the chance of unpleasant odours

      Designed to reduce the chance of unpleasant odours

      Our new drip tray protects the heating plate from milk droplets, reducing the chance of unpleasant odours.

      Our steriliser lets you sterilise, dry and store

      Our steriliser lets you sterilise, dry and store

      Our premium electric steriliser does more than clean bottles and kill germs – it dries and stores bottles and accessories, keeping them sterile for up to 24 hours.

      Stays sterile for 24 hours*

      Stays sterile for 24 hours*

      The steriliser's thorough, chemical-free cleaning will keep its contents sterile for up to 24 hours. How? Just keep the lid on.

      Roomy inside, compact outside

      Roomy inside, compact outside

      Our steriliser is slender and yet still holds up to six Philips Avent baby bottles. It also fits all the other essentials, from teats and soothers to a manual breast pump.

      This steriliser is quick and easy to clean

      This steriliser is quick and easy to clean

      Top to bottom, inside and out, the steriliser is quick and easy to clean – even the heating plate. So you get more time to be with your little one.

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions
        304 x 191 x 378  mm
        Weight
        2.4  kg

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • What is included

        Electric steam steriliser
        1 pcs
        Tongs
        1  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stages
        0–6 months

      • Compatibility

        Philips Avent range-compatible
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Materials
        Plastic (PP)

      • Technical specifications

        Power consumption
        650  W
        Voltage
        220-240 V~ 50-60 Hz, 220 V~ 60 Hz (Korea), 120-127 V~ 60 Hz (NAM), 110 V~ 60 Hz (Taiwan)
        Safety Classification
        Class 1

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureas, Streptococcus agalactiae, Cronobacter sakazakii, Salmonella enterica, Listeria monocytogenes. The test results are provided by an independent test lab.

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.