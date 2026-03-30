Discontinued
SCF293/01
Bottle Steriliser and Dryer
Premium
It takes just 40 minutes to get bottles ready for your baby's next feed. After powerful steam-sterilising, a focused jet of filtered air dries bottles and accessories, making them ready for instant use.
Our premium electric steriliser does more than clean bottles and kill germs – it dries and stores bottles and accessories, keeping them sterile for up to 24 hours.
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureas, Streptococcus agalactiae, Cronobacter sakazakii, Salmonella enterica, Listeria monocytogenes. The test results are provided by an independent test lab.