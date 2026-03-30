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  • Sterilise, dry and store
  • Sterilise, dry and store
  • Sterilise, dry and store
  • Sterilise, dry and store
  • Sterilise, dry and store
  • Sterilise, dry and store
  • Sterilise, dry and store
  • Sterilise, dry and store
  • Sterilise, dry and store
  • Sterilise, dry and store
  • Sterilise, dry and store
  • Sterilise, dry and store
  • Sterilise, dry and store
  • Sterilise, dry and store
  • Sterilise, dry and store
  • Sterilise, dry and store
  • Sterilise, dry and store
  • Sterilise, dry and store
  • Sterilise, dry and store
  • Sterilise, dry and store
  • Sterilise, dry and store
  • Sterilise, dry and store

Discontinued

Philips AventSteriliser

SCF293/01

Sterilise, dry and store
Be ready for your baby's next feed in 40 minutes. Bottle Steriliser and Dryer Premium uses jets of filtered air to dry bottles before turning off. The steriliser is quick and hygienic, killing 99.9% of germs* for peace of mind at every feed.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Sterilise and dry in 40 mins

Sterilise, dry and store

  • Bottle Steriliser and Dryer

  • Premium

A full sterilising and drying cycle lasts just 40 minutes

A full sterilising and drying cycle lasts just 40 minutes

It takes just 40 minutes to get bottles ready for your baby's next feed. After powerful steam-sterilising, a focused jet of filtered air dries bottles and accessories, making them ready for instant use.

Our steriliser lets you sterilise, dry and store

Our steriliser lets you sterilise, dry and store

Our premium electric steriliser does more than clean bottles and kill germs – it dries and stores bottles and accessories, keeping them sterile for up to 24 hours.

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureas, Streptococcus agalactiae, Cronobacter sakazakii, Salmonella enterica, Listeria monocytogenes. The test results are provided by an independent test lab.