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  • Sterilise and store
  • Sterilise and store
  • Sterilise and store
  • Sterilise and store
  • Sterilise and store
  • Sterilise and store
  • Sterilise and store
  • Sterilise and store
  • Sterilise and store
  • Sterilise and store
  • Sterilise and store
  • Sterilise and store
  • Sterilise and store
  • Sterilise and store
  • Sterilise and store
  • Sterilise and store
  • Sterilise and store
  • Sterilise and store
  • Sterilise and store
  • Sterilise and store
  • Sterilise and store
  • Sterilise and store

Discontinued

Philips AventSteriliser

SCF291/01

Sterilise and store
Sterilise up to six feeding bottles with accessories in just 10 minutes. The slim but roomy Bottle Steriliser Advanced is fast and efficient, killing 99.9% of germs* for peace of mind at every feed.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Sterilise in just 10 mins

Sterilise and store

  • Bottle Steriliser

  • Advanced

Say goodbye to harmful bacteria

Say goodbye to harmful bacteria

Sterilising is gentle, effective and chemical-free with Philips Avent. Every steriliser uses the power of pure steam – nothing more, nothing less – to kill 99.9% of harmful germs*.

A sterilising cycle lasts just 10 minutes

A sterilising cycle lasts just 10 minutes

Experience speed and safety with the sterilising cycle lasting just 10 minutes, after which the steriliser automatically turns itself off.

Designed to reduce the chance of unpleasant odours

Designed to reduce the chance of unpleasant odours

Our new drip tray protects the heating plate from milk droplets, reducing the chance of unpleasant odours.

Technical specifications

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Parts & Accessories

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureas, Streptococcus agalactiae, Cronobacter sakazakii, Salmonella enterica, Listeria monocytogenes. The test results are provided by an independent test lab.