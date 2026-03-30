Discontinued
SCF291/01
Bottle Steriliser
Advanced
Sterilising is gentle, effective and chemical-free with Philips Avent. Every steriliser uses the power of pure steam – nothing more, nothing less – to kill 99.9% of harmful germs*.
Experience speed and safety with the sterilising cycle lasting just 10 minutes, after which the steriliser automatically turns itself off.
Our new drip tray protects the heating plate from milk droplets, reducing the chance of unpleasant odours.
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureas, Streptococcus agalactiae, Cronobacter sakazakii, Salmonella enterica, Listeria monocytogenes. The test results are provided by an independent test lab.