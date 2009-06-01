Discontinued
SCF271/20
The Philips Avent Microwave Steriliser has been designed to fit most microwaves on the market. Its small size makes it convenient for travel, ensuring that you always have a sterile bottle when you are going on a short overnight trip or on a longer holiday abroad. Also ideal as an extra steriliser for at the grandparents' house. Dimensions: 166 (H), 280 (W), 280 (L) mm.
The microwave steriliser has clips on the side for extra safety. The clips close the lid securely so hot water cannot easily escape when you take the steriliser out of the microwave. The side grips have also been designed to stay cooler to help you handle the steriliser safely.
Contents remain sterile for up to 24 hours if unopened
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.