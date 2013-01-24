Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Philips Avent

Microwave Steam Steriliser

SCF271/20
Avent
Avent
    Philips Avent Microwave Steam Steriliser's lightweight, compact design makes it ideal for use in and out of the home SCF271/20. Contents remain sterile for up to 24 hours if lid is unopened.

      Sterilises 6 bottles in 2 minutes*

      Convenient for travel. Fits most microwaves.

      Convenient for travel. Fits most microwaves.

      The Philips Avent Microwave Steriliser has been designed to fit most microwaves on the market. Its small size makes it convenient for travel, ensuring that you always have a sterile bottle when you are going on a short overnight trip or on a longer holiday abroad. Also ideal as an extra steriliser for at the grandparents' house. Dimensions: 166 (H), 280 (W), 280 (L) mm.

      Side grips close the lid securely

      Side grips close the lid securely

      The microwave steriliser has clips on the side for extra safety. The clips close the lid securely so hot water cannot easily escape when you take the steriliser out of the microwave. The side grips have also been designed to stay cooler to help you handle the steriliser safely.

      Holds six Philips Avent bottles

      Holds six Philips Avent bottles

      Despite its small size, it is the only microwave steriliser that is designed to fit 6 Philips Avent bottles. Whereas most microwave sterilisers will only fit 4 bottles, the Philips Avent Microwave Steriliser allows you to sterilise a full day's worth of bottles in one go. It is also suitable for sterilising breast pumps.

      Natural steam sterilisation kills 99.9% of harmful germs

      Natural steam sterilisation kills 99.9% of harmful germs

      Sterilising protects your baby from particularly harmful bacteria until his immune system is strong enough. Operating at a higher temperature than dishwashers, Philips Avent Sterilisers kill 99.9% of harmful germs and contents stay sterile for 24 hours if the lid is unopened.

      Extra protection through natural steam sterilisation

      Sterilising is all about protecting your baby from particularly harmful milk bacteria until his immune system is strong enough. The Philips Avent Steriliser uses the hospital method of steam sterilisation, which is quick, easy and efficient, with no chemicals involved.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Sterilisation Time
        2 min at 1100-1850 W, 4 min at 850-1000 W, 6 min at 500-800 W
        Water capacity
        200 ml

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight
        740  g
        Dimensions
        166 (H), 280 (W), 280 (L)  mm

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • What is included

        Microwave steam steriliser
        1  pcs
        Tongs
        1  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stages
        0–6 months

