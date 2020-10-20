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Soothers
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Philips Avent Freeflow soothers
Discontinued
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SCF178/23
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User manual
All (10)
Is it safe to use discoloured Philips Avent product parts?
Why are Avent teats and soothers made of silicon instead of latex?
How to stop using Philips Avent pacifiers
How long can I use a Philips Avent soother?
How do I remove water from a Philips Avent soother?
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