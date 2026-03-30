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  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air

Discontinued

Philips AventFreeflow soothers

SCF178/23

Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
Let your little one's skin breathe with the Philips Avent Freeflow soother. The shield has six air holes for extra airflow, designed to reduce skin irritation. Our orthodontic collapsible teat respects your baby's natural oral development.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Extra air holes let skin breathe

Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air

  • Soothe with the comfort of air

  • 0–6m

  • Orthodontic and BPA-Free

  • 2-pack

Extra air holes let your baby's skin breathe

Extra air holes let your baby's skin breathe

Skin needs to breathe, especially your little one's. Our shield has 6 air holes for extra airflow, designed to reduce skin irritation.

9 out of 10 babies accept our soothers*

9 out of 10 babies accept our soothers*

Babies know what they like! We asked mums how their little ones respond to Philips Avent teats and 9 out of 10 babies accept our soothers.*

Designed for natural oral development

Designed for natural oral development

Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation. 

  1. No. 1 global soother brand

  2. For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use

  3. Our range supports mums and babies at every development stage

  4. Tested online with 100 mums, UK 2012

  5. 2014 Manufacturer of the Year