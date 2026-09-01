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Philips Avent Pacifier ultra air
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SCF087/07
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User manual
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I've read news about soothers and BPA – how do you validate Philips Avent soothers are BPA free?
Is it safe to use discoloured Philips Avent product parts?
Why are Avent teats and soothers made of silicon instead of latex?
How to stop using Philips Avent pacifiers
Are Philips Avent soothers safe for my baby?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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