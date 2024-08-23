How to do a safety check on my Philips Avent Soother

We recommend replacing the soother after 4 weeks of use for safety and hygiene reasons. The soother should be replaced even earlier if it is damaged in any way. Replace the Philips Avent Soother if it is damaged in any way. Instructions to check:

Check the soother before each use Pull all of the parts of the soother in all directions to check for signs of weakness Make sure that the soother does not have any cracks

A discoloured soother is safe to use and will not harm your baby, provided that the soother is in good condition.