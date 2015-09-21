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  • Gentle, long-term hair reduction
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  • Gentle, long-term hair reduction
  • Gentle, long-term hair reduction
  • Gentle, long-term hair reduction
  • Gentle, long-term hair reduction
  • Gentle, long-term hair reduction
  • Gentle, long-term hair reduction
  • Gentle, long-term hair reduction
  • Gentle, long-term hair reduction
  • Gentle, long-term hair reduction
  • Gentle, long-term hair reduction
  • Gentle, long-term hair reduction
  • Gentle, long-term hair reduction
  • Gentle, long-term hair reduction
  • Gentle, long-term hair reduction
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  • Gentle, long-term hair reduction
  • Gentle, long-term hair reduction
  • Gentle, long-term hair reduction
  • Gentle, long-term hair reduction
  • Gentle, long-term hair reduction
  • Gentle, long-term hair reduction
  • Gentle, long-term hair reduction
  • Gentle, long-term hair reduction
  • Gentle, long-term hair reduction
  • Gentle, long-term hair reduction
  • Gentle, long-term hair reduction
  • Gentle, long-term hair reduction
  • Gentle, long-term hair reduction

Discontinued

Lumea AdvancedIPL - Hair removal device

SC1997/00

1 award

Gentle, long-term hair reduction
Philips Lumea Advanced works wonders to prevent the reappearance of hair on body and face. Gentle pulses of light, applied regularly, keep skin silky-smooth every day.
See all benefits

Gentle, long-term hair reduction

  • For use on body and face

  • 15 minutes to treat lower legs

  • &lt;gt/>250,000 lamp flashes

  • Extra long cord

Adapted for safe and effective use in your own home

Adapted for safe and effective use in your own home

Philips Lumea uses an innovative light-based technology called IPL (Intense Pulsed Light), derived from the technology used in professional beauty salons. Philips has adapted this technology for safe and effective use in the comfort of your own home. Philips worked closely with leading dermatologists to develop our breakthrough hair removal system. For more than 10 years we carried out extensive consumer research with more than 2000 volunteers.

Enjoy smooth skin every day

Enjoy smooth skin every day

Philips Lumea applies gentle pulses of light to the hair root. As a consequence, the amount of hair your body grows gradually decreases. Repeating the treatment leaves your skin beautifully hair free and touchably smooth.

Effortlessly effective

Effortlessly effective

Our clinical studies have shown significant hair reduction in as little as four fortnightly treatments resulting in smooth hair free skin. To maintain these results, simply repeat the treatment when needed. Time between treatments may vary based on your individual hair regrowth. - To enlarge this picture, please click on the image in the image gallery on the top of this page

Technical specifications

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Awards

  • Award image AWARD-612375

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