Lumea Advanced

IPL - Hair removal device

SC1997/00
1 Awards
      Gentle, long-term hair reduction

      • For use on body and face
      • 15 minutes to treat lower legs
      • 250,000 lamp flashes
      • Extra long cord
      Adapted for safe and effective use in your own home

      Adapted for safe and effective use in your own home

      Philips Lumea uses an innovative light-based technology called IPL (Intense Pulsed Light), derived from the technology used in professional beauty salons. Philips has adapted this technology for safe and effective use in the comfort of your own home. Philips worked closely with leading dermatologists to develop our breakthrough hair removal system. For more than 10 years we carried out extensive consumer research with more than 2000 volunteers.

      Enjoy smooth skin every day

      Enjoy smooth skin every day

      Philips Lumea applies gentle pulses of light to the hair root. As a consequence, the amount of hair your body grows gradually decreases. Repeating the treatment leaves your skin beautifully hair free and touchably smooth.

      Effortlessly effective

      Effortlessly effective

      Our clinical studies have shown significant hair reduction in as little as four fortnightly treatments resulting in smooth hair free skin. To maintain these results, simply repeat the treatment when needed. Time between treatments may vary based on your individual hair regrowth. - To enlarge this picture, please click on the image in the image gallery on the top of this page

      Suitable for a wide variety of hair and skin types

      Suitable for a wide variety of hair and skin types

      Philips Lumea works effectively on (naturally) dark blonde, brown and black hairs. As with other light-based treatments, Philips Lumea is NOT effective on red, light-blonde or white/grey hair. This product is also NOT suitable for dark skin.

      Safe and effective even on sensitive areas

      Safe and effective even on sensitive areas

      Use with confidence to remove hair on face (upper lip, chin and sideburns) and body parts including legs, underarm, bikini area, belly and arms.

      Large treatment window for fast application

      Large treatment window for fast application

      Big treatment window for fast application on large areas like legs.

      Precision attachment for extra safety on the face

      Precision attachment for extra safety on the face

      With the additional integrated light filter, it can be used for safe treatment of facial hair on the upper lip, chin, cheeks and other sensitive areas.

      Integrated skin tone sensor

      Integrated skin tone sensor

      The integrated skin tone sensor measures the treated skin complexion at the beginning of each session and occasionally during the session. If it detects a skin tone that is too dark for this product it will automatically stop emitting pulses.

      Gentle treatment

      Gentle treatment

      Gentle to your skin.

      No replacement parts, no hidden costs

      No replacement parts, no hidden costs

      Philips Lumea is a complete solution that comes ready to work right out of the box. More importantly, it does not require any replacement lamps or gels.

      Slide and Flash mode for a more convenient application

      Slide and Flash mode for a more convenient application

      Main application mode enables sliding motion for a more convenient and continuous application.

      Five adjustable light energy settings

      Five adjustable light energy settings

      Philips Lumea has five adjustable light energy settings to ensure gentle but effective treatment. Used correctly, Philips Lumea's IPL treatment is safe and gentle to use even on sensitive skin and sensitive body areas.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        High performance lamp
        Delivers <gt/> 250,000 flashes

      • Application areas

        Body areas
        • Arms
        • Legs
        • Belly
        • Bikini
        • Armpits
        Face areas
        • Chin
        • Sideburns
        • Upper lip

      • Attachments

        Precision attachment (2cm2)
        For safe application on face
        Body attachment (4cm2)
        For use below the neckline

      • Items included

        Instructions for use
        User manual
        Storage
        Pouch
        Adapter
        24V / 1500mA
        Accessory
        Cleaning cloth

      • Power

        Voltage
        100-240 V
        Corded use
        Yes

      • Safety and adjustable settings

        Integrated UV filter
        Protects skin from UV light
        5 light energy settings
        Adjustable to your skin type
        Integrated safety system
        Prevent unintentional flashing
        Skin Tone sensor
        Detects your skin tone

      • Service

        Warranty
        2 years global warranty

      • Application time

        Lower leg
        8 min
        Armpit
        1 min
        Bikini line
        2 min
        Face areas
        2 min

      • Application mode

        Slide and Flash
        For convenient application
        Corded / cordless use
        Corded
        Stamp and Flash
        For treatment on curvy areas

      Awards

