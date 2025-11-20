ProductsSupport

Lumea IPL

Cleaning cloth

CP1740/01

For wiping your Lumea IPL and accessories
To replace your current Lumea IPL 9000 Series cleaning cloth.
Compatible products
Lumea IPL 8000 Series

Lumea IPL 8000 Series
Refurbished IPL Hair removal device

BRI944/00R1

Lumea IPL 8000 Series

Lumea IPL 8000 Series
Refurbished IPL Hair removal device

BRI945/00R1

Lumea IPL 9000 Series

Lumea IPL 9000 Series
IPL Hair removal device with SenseIQ

BRI958/00R1

Lumea IPL 9000 Series

Lumea IPL 9000 Series
IPL Hair removal device with SenseIQ

BR1958

BRI958/00

Lumea IPL 9900 Series

Lumea IPL 9900 Series
IPL Hair removal device with SenseIQ

BRI953/02

Lumea IPL 9900 Series

Lumea IPL 9900 Series
Refurbished IPL Hair removal device

BRI953/02R1

Lumea IPL 9000 Series

Lumea IPL 9000 Series
IPL Hair removal device with SenseIQ

BR1955

BRI955/00

Lumea IPL 9000 Series

Lumea IPL 9000 Series
IPL Hair removal device with SenseIQ

BRI955/00R1

Lumea IPL 9000 Series

Lumea IPL 9000 Series
Refurbished IPL Hair removal device

BRI955/01R1

Lumea IPL 9000 Series

Lumea IPL 9000 Series
Refurbished IPL Hair Removal Device

BRI957/00R1

For wiping your Lumea IPL and accessories

  • White

  • Size 13 x 9 cm

Technical specifications

