Wireless speaker

SBT75W/00
    Powerful sound supported by wireless music streaming via Bluetooth. Comes with wOOx technology for deep, loud bass and a built-in rechargeable battery for playback anywhere.

    Powerful sound supported by wireless music streaming via Bluetooth. Comes with wOOx technology for deep, loud bass and a built-in rechargeable battery for playback anywhere. This is a speaker to complement your lifestyle. See all benefits

    Powerful sound supported by wireless music streaming via Bluetooth. Comes with wOOx technology for deep, loud bass and a built-in rechargeable battery for playback anywhere. This is a speaker to complement your lifestyle. See all benefits

    Powerful sound supported by wireless music streaming via Bluetooth. Comes with wOOx technology for deep, loud bass and a built-in rechargeable battery for playback anywhere. This is a speaker to complement your lifestyle. See all benefits

      Wireless music streaming

      • Bluetooth®
      • Stereo with bass radiator
      • Rechargeable battery
      • 4 W
      Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favourite music from any smartphones, tablets or even laptops including iPod or iPhone on Bluetooth-enabled speaker easily.

      Play music out loud - anytime, anywhere. The built-in rechargeable battery lets you enjoy your personal music without the fuss of tangled power cords and the inconvenient search for an electrical socket. Enjoy great music with the freedom of portability now.

      Bluetooth is a short-range wireless communication technology that is both stable and energy efficient. The technology allows for easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favourite music from any smartphone, tablet or laptop, including the iPod or iPhone, with a Bluetooth-enabled speaker.

      wOOx technology is a revolutionary loudspeaker concept that allows you to hear and feel profoundly deep bass that is richer than any other audio system. Special speaker drivers work in harmony with the wOOx bass radiator, and precise tuning between the main driver and the tweeter ensures smooth transitions from low-mid to high frequencies. Dual suspension and a totally symmetrical sandwich construction deliver low and precise base without noticeable distortion. wOOx produces exceptionally deep and dynamic bass by using the speaker box full volume to truly magnify the impact of the music.

      Technical Specifications

      • Compatibility

        works with
        • most Bluetooth smartphones
        • tablets
        • music devices
        iPad
        • iPad 1
        • iPad 2
        • new iPad
        iPhone
        • iPhone 3
        • iPhone 3GS
        • iPhone 4
        • iPhone 4S
        iPod touch
        3rd generation or later
        Android tablets and smartphones
        with Android 2.1 and Bluetooth 2.1 or above
        other music devices
        with Bluetooth 2.1 or above

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        • HSP
        Bluetooth range
        Line of sight, 10 m or 30 ft
        Audio Connections
        3.5 mm Line in

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        4 W
        Sound System
        Stereo
        Sound enhancement
        wOOx™ Technology

      • Power

        Battery type
        lithium (built-in)
        Operating time on battery
        5  hr

      • Accessories

        A cable for
        3.5 mm line-in and USB charging
        Warranty certificate
        Yes
        World Wide Warranty leaflet
        Yes

      • Outer Carton

        GTIN
        1 87 12581 66757 0
        Number of consumer packages
        4

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        87 12581 66757 3
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton

