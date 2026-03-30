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All series

  • Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
  • Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
  • Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
  • Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
  • Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
  • Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
  • Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
  • Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
  • Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
  • Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
  • Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
  • Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
  • Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
  • Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
  • Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
  • Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
  • Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
  • Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
  • Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
  • Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
  • Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
  • Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
  • Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
  • Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort

Discontinued

Shaver series 9000Wet and Dry electric shaver

S9986/59

Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
The most intelligent shaver powered by A.I gives you incredible skin comfort. Get feedback on shaving pressure to protect your skin, while cutting hair closer, even on 5-day beards. It senses, guides and adapts to your unique face.
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Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

with SkinIQ Technology

Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort

  • Pressure Guard sensor

  • Dual SteelPrecision blades

  • Dermatologically tested

  • 360 D Flexing heads

Helps you to shave with optimal pressure

Helps you to shave with optimal pressure

Using the right pressure is key for closeness and skin protection. Advanced sensors in the shaver read the pressure you apply, and the innovative light signal shows when you are pressing too hard or too little. For a personalised shave that is just right for you.

Cuts hair in every direction with 360-degree rotating blades

Cuts hair in every direction with 360-degree rotating blades

Philips rotary shavers are specifically designed to match your natural hair growth, capturing all of the hairs growing in any direction, thanks to 360 degree rotating blades. With up to 150,000 cutting actions per minute, the Dual SteelPrecision blades cut more hair per stroke*.

Guides you to an improved technique with fewer passes

Guides you to an improved technique with fewer passes

Motion-sensing technology tracks how you shave and guides you to a more efficient technique via our GroomTribe app. After just three shaves, the majority of men achieved a better shaving technique for fewer passes**.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 

  1. versus predecessor Philips Series S9000

  2. Based on Philips Series S7000 and GroomTribe app users in 2019

  3. * Compared to non-coated material

  4. * * comparing shaving debris after using cleaning fluid vs. water in the cartridge