Discontinued
S9986/59
Pressure Guard sensor
Dual SteelPrecision blades
Dermatologically tested
360 D Flexing heads
Using the right pressure is key for closeness and skin protection. Advanced sensors in the shaver read the pressure you apply, and the innovative light signal shows when you are pressing too hard or too little. For a personalised shave that is just right for you.
Philips rotary shavers are specifically designed to match your natural hair growth, capturing all of the hairs growing in any direction, thanks to 360 degree rotating blades. With up to 150,000 cutting actions per minute, the Dual SteelPrecision blades cut more hair per stroke*.
Motion-sensing technology tracks how you shave and guides you to a more efficient technique via our GroomTribe app. After just three shaves, the majority of men achieved a better shaving technique for fewer passes**.
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.
versus predecessor Philips Series S9000
Based on Philips Series S7000 and GroomTribe app users in 2019
* Compared to non-coated material
* * comparing shaving debris after using cleaning fluid vs. water in the cartridge