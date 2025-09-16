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Face Shavers
All series
Shaver series 9000 Wet & Dry electric shaver with SkinIQ
Discontinued
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S9985/50
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Data Act Document
UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)
All (12)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Can I replace the battery of my Philips Shaver?
Which foam or gel can I use with my Philips shaver?
Is my phone compatible with the Philips GroomTribe App?
Can I charge my Philips shaver after every shave?
How do I remove the shaving heads of my Philips Shaver?
Shaver series 9000Bracket
Shaver series 9000Shaving unit bottom
SH91Replacement shaving heads
ShaverAdjustable beard styler 1-5 mm
Shavers Charging stand
ShaversCharging stand
ShaversCleaning pod
Shaver Pouch
ShaversProtective cap
Shaving head holder
ShaverPrecision trimmer
Beardtrimmer series 9000HQ8505 Power Adapter
ShaversCleansing brush
My Philips Shaver is not charging
My Philips Shaver is leaking water
I experience skin issues after using my Philips shaver
I cannot connect my Philips shaver to the GroomTribe App
I'm not getting good results with my Philips shaver
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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