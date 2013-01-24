Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Shaver series 9000

wet & dry electric shaver with precision trimmer

S9211/12
2 Awards
  • Perfection in every pass Perfection in every pass Perfection in every pass
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause

    Shaver series 9000 wet & dry electric shaver with precision trimmer

    S9211/12
    2 Awards

    Perfection in every pass

    The Shaver 9000 is our most advanced shaver yet. The unique contour-detect technology offers exceptional coverage over every contour of your face, and the V-Track system guides hairs into the best cutting position for the closest results. See all benefits

    Shaver series 9000 wet & dry electric shaver with precision trimmer

    Perfection in every pass

    The Shaver 9000 is our most advanced shaver yet. The unique contour-detect technology offers exceptional coverage over every contour of your face, and the V-Track system guides hairs into the best cutting position for the closest results. See all benefits

    Perfection in every pass

    The Shaver 9000 is our most advanced shaver yet. The unique contour-detect technology offers exceptional coverage over every contour of your face, and the V-Track system guides hairs into the best cutting position for the closest results. See all benefits

    Shaver series 9000 wet & dry electric shaver with precision trimmer

    Perfection in every pass

    The Shaver 9000 is our most advanced shaver yet. The unique contour-detect technology offers exceptional coverage over every contour of your face, and the V-Track system guides hairs into the best cutting position for the closest results. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all series-shavers

      Perfection in every pass

      Philips' no. 1 on 1–3-day beards

      • V-Track blade system PRO
      • 8-direction ContourDetect heads
      • Precision trimmer & travel pouch
      Our best shaving system on 1–3-day beards

      Our best shaving system on 1–3-day beards

      Get the perfect close shave. The V-Track Precision PRO Blades gently position each hair in the best cutting position, from 1-day to 3-day beards, including flat-lying hairs and hairs of different lengths. Cuts 30% closer* in fewer strokes, leaving your skin in great condition.

      Heads flex in 8 different directions for a superb result

      Heads flex in 8 different directions for a superb result

      Follow every contour of your face and neck with 8-directional ContourDetect heads. You'll catch 20% more hairs with every pass, resulting in an extremely close, smooth shave.

      Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

      Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

      Choose how you prefer to shave. With the Aquatec Wet and Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet—with gel or foam—even under the shower.

      Click-on trimmer for perfect moustache and sideburn trimming

      Click-on trimmer for perfect moustache and sideburn trimming

      Click on our skin-friendly Precision Trimmer to finish your look. It's ideal for maintaining your moustache and trimming your sideburns.

      Intuitive icons make the functions easy to use

      Intuitive icons make the functions easy to use

      The intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best performance out of your shaver: - 3-level battery and travel lock indicators - Cleaning Indicator - Battery Low Indicator - Replacement Head Indicator

      50 minutes' cordless shaving after a one-hour charge

      50 minutes' cordless shaving after a one-hour charge

      Our advanced charging system gives you two convenient options: charge for one hour and you'll get 50 minutes of running time, or do a quick charge for one full shave. All 9000 Series Shavers contain a powerful, energy-efficient, long-lasting lithium-ion battery. They are designed to operate only in cordless mode to ensure you'll always be safe when shaving with water, even in the shower.

      Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

      Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

      Simply open the shaver head to rinse it thoroughly under the tap.

      With 2 year guarantee

      With 2 year guarantee

      We back this Philips shaver with a 2-year guarantee. Our 9000 Series Shavers are designed for performance and durability, promising you an extremely close shave time after time.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        V-Track blade system PRO
        Contour following
        8-direction ContourDetect Heads
        SkinComfort
        Aquatec Wet and Dry

      • Accessories

        SmartClick
        Precision trimmer
        Pouch
        Travel pouch

      • Power

        Battery Type
        Lithium-ion
        Run time
        50 min / 17 shaves
        Charging
        • 1 hour full charge
        • Quick charge for 1 shave
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Stand-by power
        0.1  W
        Max power consumption
        9  W

      • Ease of use

        Display
        • 3 level battery indicator
        • Battery low indicator
        • Cleaning indicator
        • Replace shaving heads indicator
        • Travel lock indicator
        Cleaning
        Fully washable

      • Design

        Colour
        Ceres
        Handle
        Ergonomic grip and handling

      • Service

        2 year guarantee
        Yes
        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH90

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • SmartClick precision trimmer
      • Luxurious pouch

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          • Versus its Philips predecessor

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.