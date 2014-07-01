Discontinued
S9041/12
Perfection in every pass
The Shaver 9000 is our most advanced shaver yet. The unique contour-detect technology offers exceptional coverage over every contour of your face, and the V-Track system guides hairs into the best cutting position for the closest results.
V-Track Precision Blades
8 direction ContourDetect Heads
SmartClick precision trimmer
Get the perfect close shave. The V-Track Precision Blades gently position each hair in the best cutting position, even flat-lying hairs and hairs of different lengths. Cuts 30% closer in fewer strokes, leaving your skin in great condition.
Follow every contour of your face and neck with 8 directional ContourDetect heads. You'll catch 20% more hairs with every pass, resulting in an extremely close, smooth shave.
Choose how you prefer to shave. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet – with gel or foam – even under the shower.
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.
Cuts up to 20% more hair – versus SensoTouch