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  • Closer* shave, advanced skin protection
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  • Closer* shave, advanced skin protection
  • Closer* shave, advanced skin protection
  • Closer* shave, advanced skin protection
  • Closer* shave, advanced skin protection
  • Closer* shave, advanced skin protection
  • Closer* shave, advanced skin protection
  • Closer* shave, advanced skin protection
  • Closer* shave, advanced skin protection
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  • Closer* shave, advanced skin protection
  • Closer* shave, advanced skin protection
  • Closer* shave, advanced skin protection
  • Closer* shave, advanced skin protection
  • Closer* shave, advanced skin protection
  • Closer* shave, advanced skin protection
  • Closer* shave, advanced skin protection

Refurbished

Shaver series 7000Refurbished Wet & Dry electric shaver

S7788/55R1

Closer* shave, advanced skin protection
The Philips Series 7000 is designed for daily shavers who want a close, comfortable shave with extra skin protection. With advanced SkinIQ Technology, it guides your motion for better technology and fewer passes, even on a 3 day beard.
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This product is refurbished and has been tested by our team. Learn more

Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

with SkinIQ Technology

Closer* shave, advanced skin protection

  • Protective SkinGlide coating

  • SteelPrecision blades

  • Motion Control sensor

  • 360 D Flexing heads

Use less. Re-use more.

Use less. Re-use more.

Philips refurbished products are carefully renewed to high quality standards, giving returned products a second life. They offer a more sustainable and more affordable way to choose Philips quality, with the confidence of a 2 year warranty and full customer support.

Helps reduce friction for smoother skin comfort

Helps reduce friction for smoother skin comfort

A protective coating sits between the shaver heads and your skin to help the shaver glide more smoothly. Made with up to 250,000 micro-tech beads per square centimetre, it improves gliding on skin by up to 30%*** to help minimise irritation and support comfortable daily shaving.

Close, efficient cutting in every pass

Close, efficient cutting in every pass

With up to 90,000 cutting actions per minute, SteelPrecision blades cut more hair per stroke for a close and efficient shave. The 45 high-performance blades are self-sharpening and made in Europe for reliable cutting performance, shave after shave.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 

  1. compared to non-coated material

  2. Tested versus Philips Series 3000.

  3. * Based on Philips Series S7000 and GroomTribe app users in 2019.

  4. * * comparing shaving debris after using cleaning fluid vs. water in the cartridge