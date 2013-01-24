Home
Click & Style

shave, style and groom

S738/17
1 Awards
  • One tool, any look One tool, any look One tool, any look
    One tool, any look

    Get a smooth face, perfect stubble and a groomed body really easily with this 3-in-1 tool. It has three separate attachments: for shaving, trimming and grooming. Just choose the one you want, click it onto the handle and get going. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      One tool, any look

      • 3-in-1 tool
      • 40 min cordless use/1 hr charge
      • ComfortCut Blade System
      SmartClick system for easy click-on/off attachments

      SmartClick system for easy click-on/off attachments

      The SmartClick attachment system makes it easy to turn your Click&Style into a shaver, beard trimmer or bodygroom. Just click the attachment you need onto the handle to complete your style. 

      Choose between 3 click-on/off attachments to get your look

      Choose between 3 click-on/off attachments to get your look

      Just click the attachment you need onto the handle to turn it into a shaver, beard trimmer or bodygroom. Click it off again when you've finished. For a smooth face, choose the shaver, For perfect stubble, reach for the trimmer. Want a sleek body? Time for the bodygroom. One tool, any look.

      For extra skin protection, use with shaving cream

      For extra skin protection, use with shaving cream

      Shave wet with shaving cream for extra skin protection, or dry for convenience.

      A close and safe shave

      A close and safe shave

      The dual rotary shaving attachment is designed for a close and clean shave with no nicks and cuts. The shaving heads move in 3 directions to easily follow your face's curves.

      Trim and style your beard with ease and precision

      Trim and style your beard with ease and precision

      Create anything from perfect stubble to a neatly trimmed beard or moustache. Get creative and then just rinse under the tap to clean.

      Try different lengths to find the trim that suits you best

      Try different lengths to find the trim that suits you best

      Choose from 5 length settings: 1 mm for perfect 3-day stubble to 5 mm for a short beard.

      Easy and safe body hair trimming and shaving

      Easy and safe body hair trimming and shaving

      Rounded combs and patented pearl tips prevent skin irritation for reliably smooth grooming all over your body.

      The handle and bodygroom attachment are water-resistant

      The handle and bodygroom attachment are water-resistant

      Comfortably trim and shave all your body hair, under the shower if you prefer.

      40 minutes' battery use after a 1-hour charge

      40 minutes' battery use after a 1-hour charge

      Up to 40 min of cordless power after only 1 hour of charging.

      Indicates when battery is low, charging or full

      Indicates when battery is low, charging or full

      The battery light goes on to show when the battery is low, charging or is fully powered up.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        ComfortCut Blade System

      • Accessories

        SmartClick
        • Beard styler
        • Body groomer
        Maintenance
        Protective cap
        Pouch
        Travel pouch
        Usage
        3 bodygroom combs

      • Ease of use

        Display
        Battery light
        Cleaning
        Fully washable
        Operation
        Cordless use

      • Design

        Handle
        • Anti-slip grip
        • Easy grip

      • Power

        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Battery Type
        NiMH
        Charging
        • 1 hour full charge
        • Quick charge for 1 shave
        Run time
        Up to 40 minutes

      • Service

        2 year guarantee
        Yes
        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH30
        Styling trimmer
        Replace every 2 yrs with YS511

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • SmartClick beard styler
      • SmartClick body groomer

