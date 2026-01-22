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Face Shavers
All series
Shaver series 5000 Wet and Dry electric shaver
Discontinued
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S5587/10
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Quick start guide
Important information manual
All (12)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
What do the symbols on my Philips Shaver mean?
How do I clean my Philips Shaver?
Which Philips shavers are compatible with the Quick Clean Pod?
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
Can I replace the battery of my Philips Shaver?
OneBlade& Shaver series 5000Soft pouch
Shaver series 5000Shaving unit bottom
Shaver series 5000Bracket
Shaver series 5000Soft pouch
SH71Replacement shaving heads
ShaverAdjustable beard styler 1-5 mm
Shaver 5000, 7000, 8000Nose trimmer
Shavers Charging stand
ShaversCharging stand
Shaver Pouch
ShaversProtective cap
Shaving head holder
ShaversCleansing brush
My Philips Shaver is not charging
I'm not getting good results with my Philips shaver
My Philips shaver is making a loud noise
My Philips shaver is not working
My Philips Shaver is leaking water
I experience skin issues after using my Philips shaver
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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