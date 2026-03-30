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  • 10X fewer nicks and cuts than regular blade*
  • 10X fewer nicks and cuts than regular blade*
  • 10X fewer nicks and cuts than regular blade*
  • 10X fewer nicks and cuts than regular blade*
  • 10X fewer nicks and cuts than regular blade*
  • 10X fewer nicks and cuts than regular blade*
  • 10X fewer nicks and cuts than regular blade*
  • 10X fewer nicks and cuts than regular blade*
  • 10X fewer nicks and cuts than regular blade*
  • 10X fewer nicks and cuts than regular blade*
  • 10X fewer nicks and cuts than regular blade*
  • 10X fewer nicks and cuts than regular blade*
  • 10X fewer nicks and cuts than regular blade*
  • 10X fewer nicks and cuts than regular blade*
  • 10X fewer nicks and cuts than regular blade*
  • 10X fewer nicks and cuts than regular blade*

Discontinued

Shaver series 5000Wet & dry electric shaver with Turbo+ mode

S5530/06

2 awards

10X fewer nicks and cuts than regular blade*
The Shaver Series 5000 adds speed to your morning routine with a fast, MultiPrecision Blade System and fully washable heads.
See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

Protects 10X better versus a regular blade*

10X fewer nicks and cuts than regular blade*

  • 20% more power with Turbo+ mode

  • MultiPrecision Blades cut hair

  • 5-directional flex heads follow curves

Super Lift & Cut Action

Super Lift & Cut Action

Shave closer with the dual-blade Super Lift & Cut Action. The first blade raises each hair while the second blade comfortably cuts below skin level, for really smooth results.

Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

Shave your way. With the 100% waterproof Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet with gel or foam or even under the shower.

Shave through dense parts of beard with 20% more power

Shave through dense parts of beard with 20% more power

Shave even faster through dense parts of your beard with the 20% extra power boost you get by activating Turbo+ mode.

Technical specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Awards

  • Award image AWARD-961262
  • Award image AWARD-612378

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 

  1. Protects 10x better versus a regular blade — test done in Germany 2015, after 21 days acclimation

  2. 20% more power - compared to not using Turbo+ mode