Shaver series 5000

Wet & dry electric shaver with Turbo+ mode

S5530/06
3 Awards
  10X fewer nicks and cuts than regular blade*
    Shaver series 5000 Wet & dry electric shaver with Turbo+ mode

    S5530/06
    3 Awards

    10X fewer nicks and cuts than regular blade*

    The Shaver Series 5000 adds speed to your morning routine with a fast, MultiPrecision Blade System and fully washable heads.

    Shaver series 5000 Wet & dry electric shaver with Turbo+ mode

    10X fewer nicks and cuts than regular blade*

    The Shaver Series 5000 adds speed to your morning routine with a fast, MultiPrecision Blade System and fully washable heads. See all benefits

    10X fewer nicks and cuts than regular blade*

    The Shaver Series 5000 adds speed to your morning routine with a fast, MultiPrecision Blade System and fully washable heads. See all benefits

    Shaver series 5000 Wet & dry electric shaver with Turbo+ mode

    10X fewer nicks and cuts than regular blade*

    The Shaver Series 5000 adds speed to your morning routine with a fast, MultiPrecision Blade System and fully washable heads. See all benefits

      10X fewer nicks and cuts than regular blade*

      Protects 10X better versus a regular blade*

      • 20% more power with Turbo+ mode
      • MultiPrecision Blades cut hair
      • 5-directional flex heads follow curves
      Super Lift & Cut Action

      Super Lift & Cut Action

      Shave closer with the dual-blade Super Lift & Cut Action. The first blade raises each hair while the second blade comfortably cuts below skin level, for really smooth results.

      Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

      Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

      Shave your way. With the 100% waterproof Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet with gel or foam or even under the shower.

      Shave through dense parts of beard with 20% more power

      Shave through dense parts of beard with 20% more power

      Shave even faster through dense parts of your beard with the 20% extra power boost you get by activating Turbo+ mode.

      Blades raise then cut long and short hairs for a fast shave

      Blades raise then cut long and short hairs for a fast shave

      Get a shave that’s fast and close. Our MultiPrecision Blade System raises and cuts all hairs and remaining stubble – all in a few strokes.

      Heads flex in 5 directions for a fast, close shave

      Heads flex in 5 directions for a fast, close shave

      5-directional ContourDetect Heads follow every curve of your face and neck to give you an easy, comfortable shave even in tough to reach areas.

      Maintaining your shaver

      Maintaining your shaver

      Fully washable – simply open the shaver heads and rinse under the tap to keep your shaver head fresh and clean.

      3-level battery and travel lock Indicators

      3-level battery and travel lock Indicators

      The intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best performance out of your shaver: - 3-level Battery Indicator - Cleaning Indicator - Battery Low Indicator - Replacement Head Indicator - Travel Lock Indicator

      50 minutes of cordless shaving

      50 minutes of cordless shaving

      With a powerful, energy efficient and long-lasting lithium-ion battery, you can get 50 minutes of cordless shaving time from a one hour charge. That’s about 15 shaves! Or if in a rush, a 5 minute quick charge will give one full shave. Comes with a UK 2-pin plug.

      1 hour charging time

      1 hour charging time

      Shave longer with every charge, thanks to our powerful energy-efficient, long-lasting lithium-ion battery. Do a quick charge for 5 minutes and you'll have enough power for one shave.

      Click-on trimmer for perfect moustache and sideburn trimming

      Click-on trimmer for perfect moustache and sideburn trimming

      Complete your shaving experience with the SmartClick Precision Trimmer- ideal for shaping your moustache and sideburns. Also included is a Protective Cap to ensure your new shaver stays safe on your travels.

      2 year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

      2 year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

      All of our shavers come with a 2 year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 2 years.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        • MultiPrecision Blade System
        • Super Lift & Cut Action
        Contour following
        5-direction Flex Heads
        SkinComfort
        • SkinProtection System
        • Aquatec Wet and Dry
        Turbo+ mode
        Shave with 20% extra power

      • Accessories

        SmartClick
        Precision trimmer

      • Power

        Battery Type
        Lithium-ion
        Run time
        50 min / 17 shaves
        Charging
        • 1 hour full charge
        • Quick charge 5 min for 1 shave
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Max power consumption
        9  W
        Stand-by power
        0.1  W

      • Ease of use

        Display
        • 3 level battery indicator
        • Battery low indicator
        • Charging indicator
        • Cleaning indicator
        • Replace shaving heads indicator
        • Travel lock indicator
        Cleaning
        Fully washable
        Operation
        • Cordless use
        • Unplug before use

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic grip and handling
        Colour
        Ceres - Super Nova Silver

      • Service

        2 year guarantee
        Yes
        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH50

          Awards

          • Protects 10x better versus a regular blade — test done in Germany 2015, after 21 days acclimation
          • 20% more power - compared to not using Turbo+ mode

