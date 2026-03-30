Discontinued
S5530/06
20% more power with Turbo+ mode
MultiPrecision Blades cut hair
5-directional flex heads follow curves
Shave closer with the dual-blade Super Lift & Cut Action. The first blade raises each hair while the second blade comfortably cuts below skin level, for really smooth results.
Shave your way. With the 100% waterproof Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet with gel or foam or even under the shower.
Shave even faster through dense parts of your beard with the 20% extra power boost you get by activating Turbo+ mode.
Awards
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.
Protects 10x better versus a regular blade — test done in Germany 2015, after 21 days acclimation
20% more power - compared to not using Turbo+ mode