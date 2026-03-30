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  • Easy shave, clean and comfortable
  • Easy shave, clean and comfortable
  • Easy shave, clean and comfortable
  • Easy shave, clean and comfortable
  • Easy shave, clean and comfortable
  • Easy shave, clean and comfortable
  • Easy shave, clean and comfortable
  • Easy shave, clean and comfortable
  • Easy shave, clean and comfortable
  • Easy shave, clean and comfortable
  • Easy shave, clean and comfortable
  • Easy shave, clean and comfortable
  • Easy shave, clean and comfortable
  • Easy shave, clean and comfortable
  • Easy shave, clean and comfortable
  • Easy shave, clean and comfortable

Discontinued

Shaver series 5000Wet and dry electric shaver

S5466/17

Easy shave, clean and comfortable
Philips Shaver Series 5000 brings comfort to your morning routine. The shaver is intuitive to use thanks to the fully flexible head and its ergonomic grip. With One-touch open, it can be easily cleaned in a few seconds.
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Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

Easy shave, clean and comfortable

  • ComfortTech blades

  • 360° Contour heads

  • Advanced display

  • SmartClick precision trimmer

Efficient clean shave for optimum skin comfort

Efficient clean shave for optimum skin comfort

Self-sharpening blades provide an efficient clean shave for optimum skin comfort. The curved blade caps shield your skin from the blades, which gently cut hair just above skin level

Maintains skin contact for a comfortable, smooth shave

Maintains skin contact for a comfortable, smooth shave

Fully flexible heads turn 360° to follow your facial contours. Experience optimal skin contact for a thorough and skin-friendly shave.

Ergonomic grip with anti-slip rubber

Ergonomic grip with anti-slip rubber

The shaver is designed with an ergonomic grip, so each movement feels natural. The new ergonomic handle with anti-slip rubber ensures you get an effortless easy shave even when using under the shower.

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  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 