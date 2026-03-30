Discontinued
S5210/06
MultiPrecision Blade System
5 direction Flex Heads
SmartClick precision trimmer
Get a shave that's fast and close. Our MultiPrecision Blade System raises and cuts all hairs and remaining stubble – all in a few strokes.
5 direction Flex Heads with 5 independent movements ensure close skin contact for a fast and close shave even on the neck and jaw line.
Shave closer with the dual-blade Super Lift and Cut Action. The first blade raises each hair while the second blade comfortably cuts below skin level, for really smooth results.
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.
Protects 10x better versus a regular blade — test done in Germany 2015, after 21 days acclimation