Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Shaver series 5000

Dry electric shaver

S5130/06
Find support for this product
3 Awards
  • Close, Fast Shave Close, Fast Shave Close, Fast Shave
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause

    Shaver series 5000 Dry electric shaver

    S5130/06
    Find support for this product

    Close, Fast Shave

    The Shaver Series 5000 adds speed to your morning routine with a fast, MultiPrecision Blade System and fully washable heads. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Shaver series 5000 Dry electric shaver

    Close, Fast Shave

    The Shaver Series 5000 adds speed to your morning routine with a fast, MultiPrecision Blade System and fully washable heads. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all series-shavers

      Close, Fast Shave

      • MultiPrecision Blade System
      • 5-direction Flex Heads
      • SmartClick precision trimmer
      Blades raise then cut long and short hairs for a fast shave

      Blades raise then cut long and short hairs for a fast shave

      Get a shave that’s fast and close. Our MultiPrecision Blade System raises and cuts all hairs and remaining stubble—all in a few strokes.

      Heads flex in 5 directions for a fast, close shave

      Heads flex in 5 directions for a fast, close shave

      5-direction Flex Heads with 5 independent movements ensure close skin contact for a fast and close shave even on the neck and jaw line.

      Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

      Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

      Simply pop the heads open and rinse thoroughly under the tap.

      1 level battery and travel lock indicators

      1 level battery and travel lock indicators

      The intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best performance out of your shaver: - 1-level Battery Indicator - Cleaning Indicator - Battery Low Indicator - Replacement Head Indicator - Travel Lock Indicator

      40 minutes of cordless shaving

      40 minutes of cordless shaving

      You'll have 40+ minutes of running time – that's about 13 shaves – on a one-hour charge. Or choose to shave with the device plugged in.

      1 hour charging time

      1 hour charging time

      Shave longer with every charge, thanks to our powerful energy-efficient, long-lasting lithium-ion battery. Do a quick charge for 5 minutes and you'll have enough power for one shave.

      Click-on trimmer for perfect moustache and sideburn trimming

      Click-on trimmer for perfect moustache and sideburn trimming

      Click on our skin-friendly precision trimmer to finish your look. It's ideal for maintaining your moustache and trimming your sideburns.

      Lifts hairs to cut comfortably close

      Lifts hairs to cut comfortably close

      Shave closer with the dual-blade Super Lift and Cut Action. The first blade raises each hair while the second blade comfortably cuts below skin level, for really smooth results.

      2 year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

      2 year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

      All of our shavers come with a 2 year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 2 years.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        • MultiPrecision Blade System
        • Super Lift & Cut Action
        Contour following
        5-direction Flex Heads

      • Accessories

        SmartClick
        Precision trimmer
        Maintenance
        Protective cap

      • Ease of use

        Display
        • 1 level battery indicator
        • Battery low indicator
        • Charging indicator
        • Cleaning indicator
        • Replace shaving heads indicator
        • Travel lock indicator
        Cleaning
        Fully washable
        Operation
        Corded and Cordless use

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic grip and handling
        Colour
        Charcoal Grey - Bright Juicy Red

      • Power

        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Battery Type
        Lithium-ion
        Run time
        40 min/13 shaves
        Charging
        • 1 hour full charge
        • Quick charge 5 min for 1 shave
        • Rechargeable
        Max power consumption
        9  W
        Stand-by power
        0.1  W

      • Service

        2 year guarantee
        Yes
        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH50

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.