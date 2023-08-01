Search terms

Shaver 1000 Series

Electric Shaver

S1142/00
  • Fast, clean shave Fast, clean shave Fast, clean shave
    -{discount-value}

    Shaver 1000 Series Electric Shaver

    S1142/00

    • PowerCut Blades for a consistent, clean shave
    • 4D Flex Heads follow your face for a comfortable shave
    • One-touch open for easy cleaning
    • 40 minutes of cordless shaving from an 8 hour charge
    • Ergonomic grip for comfortable handling
    See all benefits

    Shaver 1000 Series Electric Shaver

    • PowerCut Blades for a consistent, clean shave
    • 4D Flex Heads follow your face for a comfortable shave
    • One-touch open for easy cleaning
    • 40 minutes of cordless shaving from an 8 hour charge
    • Ergonomic grip for comfortable handling
    See all benefits

    • PowerCut Blades for a consistent, clean shave
    • 4D Flex Heads follow your face for a comfortable shave
    • One-touch open for easy cleaning
    • 40 minutes of cordless shaving from an 8 hour charge
    • Ergonomic grip for comfortable handling
    See all benefits

    Shaver 1000 Series Electric Shaver

    • PowerCut Blades for a consistent, clean shave
    • 4D Flex Heads follow your face for a comfortable shave
    • One-touch open for easy cleaning
    • 40 minutes of cordless shaving from an 8 hour charge
    • Ergonomic grip for comfortable handling
    See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Series shavers

      Fast, clean shave

      The Philips Shaver 1000 Series Electric Shaver gives you a fast, clean shave and good value. The 27 self-sharpening PowerCut Blades and full washability make the shaver easy to use and always reliable.
      PowerCut Blades for a consistent, clean shave

      PowerCut Blades for a consistent, clean shave

      27  self-sharpening blades consistently cut each hair right above skin level for a smooth, even finish every time. Our self-sharpening blades stay like new for 2 years.

      4D Flex Heads follow your face for a comfortable shave

      4D Flex Heads follow your face for a comfortable shave

      Floating heads flex in four directions to maintain even contact with your skin, protecting it from nicks and cuts.

      One-touch open for easy cleaning

      One-touch open for easy cleaning

      The shaver head flips open at the touch of a button so you can rinse it clean under running water.

      40 minutes of cordless shaving from an 8 hour charge

      40 minutes of cordless shaving from an 8 hour charge

      A durable NiMH battery provides 40 minutes of shaving power on an 8 hour charge. That's good for about 13 shaves.

      Ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

      Ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

      Never lose your grip. The ergonomic handle with rubber stays secure and comfortable, even when wet.

      Waterproof for easy cleaning or shower use

      Waterproof for easy cleaning or shower use

      Rinse under running water or shave in the shower. The IPX7 waterproof rating means it can be submerged in one metre of water for up to 30 minutes.

      Battery indicator to know when it's time to charge

      Battery indicator to know when it's time to charge

      Don't get caught with an empty battery. The battery indicator lets you know if the battery is low, empty or charging.

      Convenient charging

      Convenient charging

      At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. Our ambition is to reduce waste and minimise the number of USB adapters we put in the market. Should you need an adapter, a suitable supply unit is available via: www.philips.com/support

      Made with care for you and the planet

      Made with care for you and the planet

      The packaging of this shaver is plastic-free and made out of 90% recycle material, while our blade-production facility uses 100% renewable electricity.

      Protective cap keeps the shaving head clean between shaves

      Protective cap keeps the shaving head clean between shaves

      Keep the shaving head clean and safe between shaves or when travelling.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        Protective cap

      • Power

        Battery Type
        NiMH
        Run time
        40 min/13 shaves
        Charging time
        8 hours full charge

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic grip & handle
        Colour
        Deep Grey

      • Service

        2 year warranty
        Yes
        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH30

      • Shaving Performance

        Contour following
        4D Flex Heads
        Shaving system
        • PowerCut blade system
        • 27 self-sharpening blades
        • 55.000 cuts/minute

      • Ease of use

        Display
        Charging indicator
        Cleaning
        Fully washable
        Operation
        Cordless use only
        Waterproof
        • Waterproof IPX7
        • Showerproof

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Register

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Exclusive offers, just for you.

          Sign up to enjoy:

          Early access to promotions

          Exclusive member days and offers

          News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

          *

          I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time !

          What does this mean?
          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.