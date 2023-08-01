The Philips Shaver 1000 Series Electric Shaver gives you a fast, clean shave and good value. The 27 self-sharpening PowerCut Blades and full washability make the shaver easy to use and always reliable.
PowerCut Blades for a consistent, clean shave
27 self-sharpening blades consistently cut each hair right above skin level for a smooth, even finish every time. Our self-sharpening blades stay like new for 2 years.
4D Flex Heads follow your face for a comfortable shave
Floating heads flex in four directions to maintain even contact with your skin, protecting it from nicks and cuts.
One-touch open for easy cleaning
The shaver head flips open at the touch of a button so you can rinse it clean under running water.
40 minutes of cordless shaving from an 8 hour charge
A durable NiMH battery provides 40 minutes of shaving power on an 8 hour charge. That's good for about 13 shaves.
Ergonomic grip for comfortable handling
Never lose your grip. The ergonomic handle with rubber stays secure and comfortable, even when wet.
Waterproof for easy cleaning or shower use
Rinse under running water or shave in the shower. The IPX7 waterproof rating means it can be submerged in one metre of water for up to 30 minutes.
Battery indicator to know when it's time to charge
Don't get caught with an empty battery. The battery indicator lets you know if the battery is low, empty or charging.
Convenient charging
At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. Our ambition is to reduce waste and minimise the number of USB adapters we put in the market. Should you need an adapter, a suitable supply unit is available via: www.philips.com/support
Made with care for you and the planet
The packaging of this shaver is plastic-free and made out of 90% recycle material, while our blade-production facility uses 100% renewable electricity.
Protective cap keeps the shaving head clean between shaves
Keep the shaving head clean and safe between shaves or when travelling.