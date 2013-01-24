Home
Multigroom series 9000

12-in-1, Face, Hair and Body

MG9710/90
      Ultimate styling for face, hair and body

      Prestige edition: 12-in-1 premium trimming set

      • 12 tools
      • Self-sharpening metal blades
      • Up to 120-min run time
      • Showerproof
      Self-sharpening metal blades long-lasting

      Self-sharpening metal blades long-lasting

      Self-sharpening metal blades are incredibly long-lasting. Even after 5 years, they cut just like they did on day one.

      Unique OneBlade technology

      Unique OneBlade technology

      The Philips OneBlade has a revolutionary technology designed for facial styling and body grooming. It can trim, edge and shave any length of hair. Its dual protection system – a glide coating combined with rounded tips – makes shaving easier and more comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter (200 x per second) so it's efficient - even on longer hairs.

      Trim and style your face, hair and body with 12 tools

      Trim and style your face, hair and body with 12 tools

      This all-in-one trimmer conveniently trims and styles your facial hair, clips your hair and grooms your body.

      Nose trimmer gently removes unwanted nose and ear hair

      Nose trimmer gently removes unwanted nose and ear hair

      Remove unwanted nose and ear hair, easily and comfortably.

      6 combs for trimming your face, hair and body

      6 combs for trimming your face, hair and body

      2 stubble combs (1, 2 mm), 1 adjustable (3-7 mm), 2 hair combs (9, 12 mm), 1 OneBlade body comb (3 mm)

      Edge it up

      Edge it up

      Create precise edges with the dual-sided blade. You can shave in either direction to get great visibility and see every hair that you're cutting. Line up your style in seconds!

      Shave it off

      Shave it off

      OneBlade doesn't shave as close as a traditional blade - so your skin stays comfortable. Go against the grain and shave off any length of hair easily.

      Click-on skin guard for sensitive areas

      Click-on skin guard for sensitive areas

      Attach the skin guard for an extra layer of protection on sensitive areas.

      Run time: up to 120 minutes of cordless use per charge

      Run time: up to 120 minutes of cordless use per charge

      The high-performance Lithium-Ion battery delivers up to 120 minutes of run time per every 1-hour full charge. A 5-minute quick charge delivers one full trim.

      Showerproof for convenient use in the shower and cleaning

      Showerproof for convenient use in the shower and cleaning

      This trimmer is designed to be water-resistant, so that you can use it comfortably in the shower and easily clean it under the tap.

      Durable OneBlade

      Durable OneBlade

      The blades are designed for lasting performance. For optimal performance, you will only need to replace each blade every 4 months*. Replacement is easy and hassle free.

      Storage pouch for easy organisation and travel

      Storage pouch for easy organisation and travel

      Use the convenient pouch for storage or travel. It holds and protects your trimmer and all its tools when you're on the go.

      2 year warranty

      2 year warranty

      All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2-year worldwide warranty and worldwide voltage compatibility.

      Technical Specifications

      • Create the look you want

        Number of tools
        12 tools
        Styling tools
        • Nose and ear trimmer
        • 3-7 mm adjustable beard comb
        • 2 stubble combs
        • 2 hair combs
        • Click-on-body comb
        • Click-on-skin guard
        • Metal trimmer
        • OneBlade extra blade
        • OneBlade handle
        Bodygroom/Hairclipping/Facial
        • Long beard
        • Short beard
        • Stubbled look
        • Sharp lines
        • Detailed styling
        • Goatee

      • Cutting system

        Cutting element
        Self-sharpening metal blades
        OneBlade Unique technology
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        • Cleaning brush
        • Storage cap
        Pouch
        Storage pouch

      • Power

        Battery type
        Lithium-ion
        Run time
        • 120 minutes (Multigroom)
        • 60 minutes (OneBlade)
        Charging
        • 1 hour full charge
        • 5 min quick charge (Multigroom)
        • 4 hours full charge (OneBlade)
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V

      • Ease of use

        Wet and Dry
        Showerproof and easy cleaning
        Display
        • Charging indicator
        • Battery low indicator
        Maintenance-free
        No oil needed

      • Design

        Handle
        No-slip rubber grip

      • Service

        2 year warranty
        Yes
        Replacement head
        • QP210, QP220, QP610, QP620
        • Replace every 4 months*

          • Each blade lasts up to 4 months - For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.

