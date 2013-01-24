Search terms
Ultimate styling for face, hair and body
Perfect your style with the Prestige Edition trimming set combining our Multigroom with 12 quality tools including self-sharpening metal blades and OneBlade Face + Body to precisely trim, edge and shave any length of hair for ultimate styling See all benefits
Self-sharpening metal blades are incredibly long-lasting. Even after 5 years, they cut just like they did on day one.
The Philips OneBlade has a revolutionary technology designed for facial styling and body grooming. It can trim, edge and shave any length of hair. Its dual protection system – a glide coating combined with rounded tips – makes shaving easier and more comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter (200 x per second) so it's efficient - even on longer hairs.
This all-in-one trimmer conveniently trims and styles your facial hair, clips your hair and grooms your body.
Remove unwanted nose and ear hair, easily and comfortably.
2 stubble combs (1, 2 mm), 1 adjustable (3-7 mm), 2 hair combs (9, 12 mm), 1 OneBlade body comb (3 mm)
Create precise edges with the dual-sided blade. You can shave in either direction to get great visibility and see every hair that you're cutting. Line up your style in seconds!
OneBlade doesn't shave as close as a traditional blade - so your skin stays comfortable. Go against the grain and shave off any length of hair easily.
Attach the skin guard for an extra layer of protection on sensitive areas.
The high-performance Lithium-Ion battery delivers up to 120 minutes of run time per every 1-hour full charge. A 5-minute quick charge delivers one full trim.
This trimmer is designed to be water-resistant, so that you can use it comfortably in the shower and easily clean it under the tap.
The blades are designed for lasting performance. For optimal performance, you will only need to replace each blade every 4 months*. Replacement is easy and hassle free.
Use the convenient pouch for storage or travel. It holds and protects your trimmer and all its tools when you're on the go.
All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2-year worldwide warranty and worldwide voltage compatibility.
