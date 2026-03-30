Discontinued
MG5730/15
11 tools
DualCut technology
Up to 80 min runtime
Waterproof
This all-in-one hair trimmer features Advanced DualCut Technology for maximum precision. It comes with double blades and is designed to stay as sharp as day 1.
The Philips Multigroom all-in-one hair trimmer comes with 11 attachments to provide a full-body grooming solution.
Create clean, straight lines and evenly trim through the thickest hair thanks to the body and beard trimmer's precise steel blades. These non-corrosive blades won't rust, and they self-sharpen to last longer.