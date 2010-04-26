Search terms

MCI900/12
1 award
    This Philips MCI900/12 Streamium Wi-Fi component Hi-Fi system with SoundSphere speakers, for sound so natural you'll think the artists are performing in front of you. 160 GB HDD, Internet radio, colour display and easy navigation.

      SoundSphere for a natural, deeper and wider sound impression

      SoundSphere for a natural, deeper and wider sound impression

      Bask in the glory and energy of music as SoundSphere gives you each note as the artist intended. Delivering clear and natural audio, SoundSphere creates a sound impression that is deeper and wider. The result is life-like audio that will make you believe the artists are performing in front of you. Each SoundSphere speaker features a tweeter that hangs above the speaker box. The tweeter is able to emit sound more clearly and in all directions. Precise audio crossover engineering and careful positioning of the woofer to embrace the tweeter ensures minimised interference and even more natural sound.

      Aluminium speakers for fidelity sound from optimal rigidity

      Aluminium speakers for fidelity sound from optimal rigidity

      Let nature bring you its best. Natural materials have proven themselves unbeatable as acoustic building components. Speakers made with aluminium are more rigid, forming a more ideal enclosure that naturally impedes vibrations, optimises soundwave propagation and produces sound with more fidelity. The result is gorgeous looking speakers that give you sound that stays true to the original recording.

      FullSound enriches your music with fuller bass and clarity

      FullSound enriches your music with fuller bass and clarity

      Philips' innovative FullSound technology faithfully restores sonic details to compressed music, dramatically enriching and enhancing it, so you can experience music without any distortion. Based on an audio post-processing algorithm, FullSound combines Philips' renowned expertise in music reproduction with the power of the latest generation Digital Signal Processor (DSP). The result is fuller bass with more depth and impact, boosted voice, improved instrument clarity and rich detail. Rediscover your compressed music in true-to-life sound that will touch your soul and move your feet.

      Gold-plated speaker connector for finest signal transmission

      Gold-plated speaker connector for finest signal transmission

      The gold-plated speaker connector ensures better audio signal transmission compared to traditional click-fit connections. It also minimises the electrical signal loss from the amplifier to the speaker box, resulting in sound reproduction that's as close to reality as possible.

      Thousands of free Internet Radio Stations

      Thousands of free Internet Radio Stations

      Streamium comes with thousands of free Internet radio stations. Now you can stay abreast of all kinds of music worldwide. Connect your Streamium to the Internet and listen to your favourite online programmes on your audio system without having to turn on your PC.

      160 GB hard disk to store up to 2000 music albums

      160 GB hard disk to store up to 2000 music albums

      The 160-GB hard disk of this Philips sound system provides a very large capacity for you to store your PC/MAC digital music files, easily holding up to 2000 music albums. Space saving, smart music collection management, easy access and all in one place.

      2 x 50 W RMS Hi-Fi sound with Class "D" Digital Amplifier

      2 x 50 W RMS Hi-Fi sound with Class "D" Digital Amplifier

      Fill a room with your favourite music with the 2 x 50 W RMS music output power and Class "D" Digital Amplifier. The Amplifier takes an analogue signal, converts it into a digital signal and then amplifies it. The signal then enters a demodulation filter to produce the final result. The amplified digital output delivers all the advantages of digital audio, including improved sound quality. The Amplifier also has more than 90% efficiency compared to a traditional AB amplifier. This high efficiency translates into a powerful amplifier with a small footprint.

      Wirelessly stream or transfer your PC/MAC music and photos

      Wirelessly stream or transfer your PC/MAC music and photos

      Your PC/MAC is filled with music that you can now conveniently stream onto your Philips audio device – without messy cables. Share your favourite songs with others at a party, or simply enjoy them in the comfort of your home. Better yet, transfer and store your music on the device's hard disk and enjoy your collection anytime, even when your PC/MAC is not available. Do the same for your photo collections, and view them at leisure while you listen to music. Unlock your PC/MAC treasures with the convenience of wireless streaming.

      Colourful LCD display for convenient control

      Colourful LCD display for convenient control

      Enliven your listening experience with a vivid full colour LCD, and enjoy easy and convenient control of all your music. As you listen to your favourite songs, album art shows up on-screen, adding life and sparkle to songs. Track selection becomes a breeze as the multi-line LCD shows you songs sorted by genre, artist or album.

      Play DVD, DivX ®, MP3, Non-DRM AAC, WMA, FLAC, OGG and JPG

      Play DVD, DivX ®, MP3, Non-DRM AAC, WMA, FLAC, OGG and JPG

      Play DVD, DivX ®, MP3, Non-DRM AAC, WMA, FLAC, OGG and JPG.

      HDMI 1080p upscales to high definition for sharper pictures

      HDMI 1080p upscales to high definition for sharper pictures

      High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) is a direct digital connection that carries digital high definition resolution video as well as digital multi-channel audio. By eliminating the conversion to analogue signals, HDMI delivers perfect picture and sound quality that's completely free from noise.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Equalizer settings
        Neutral
        Sound Enhancement
        • Treble and Bass Control
        • Class "D" Digital Amplifier
        Volume Control
        up/down
        Output Power
        2 x 50 W RMS

      • Loudspeakers

        Main Speaker
        • SoundSphere
        • 2-way
        • Speaker grilles detachable

      • Storage Media

        Hard Disk Capacity
        160  GB
        Type
        USB HDD (External)

      • Audio Playback

        Compression format
        • MP3
        • WMA
        • non DRM AAC (m4A)
        • eAAC+
        • FLAC
        • Ogg Vorbis
        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • WMA-CD
        • USB flash drive
        Loader Type
        • Tray
        • Motorised
        Sample frequencies
        8-48 kHz (MP3)
        PC Link playback mode
        • MP3 streaming via network
        • Wi-Fi wireless connection
        USB Direct Modes
        • Play/Pause
        • Previous/Next
        • Repeat
        • Shuffle
        • Stop
        Disc Playback Modes
        • Fast Forward/Reverse
        • Next/Previous Track Search
        • Repeat Play
        • Shuffle Play
        Hard Disk Playback Mode
        • Album
        • All tracks
        • Genre
        • Playlist
        • Same Artist
        • Same Genre
        ID3-tag support
        Yes
        Internet Radio
        Yes
        MP3 bit rates
        8-320 kbps and VBR
        WMA bit rates
        up to 192 kbps, CBR/VBR

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        RDS
        • Programme Type
        • Radio Text
        • RDS Clock Set
        • Station Name
        Tuner Bands
        FM Stereo
        Tuner Enhancements
        Auto Store

      • Picture/Display

        Picture enhancement
        • Video upsampling
        • Video upscaling
        • High Def (720p, 1080i, 1080p)

      • Video Playback

        Disc Playback Modes
        • A-B Repeat
        • Angle
        • Disc Menu
        • Fast Reverse
        • Fast Forward
        • OSD
        • Resume Playback from Stop
        • Slow Motion
        • Zoom
        Playback Media
        • DivX
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • DVD-R/-RW
        • DVD-Video
        • Picture CD
        • Video CD/SVCD

      • Still Picture Playback

        On-device display
        • JPEG from USB
        • Streaming from PC
        Playback Media
        Picture CD to TV
        Picture Compression Format
        JPEG

      • Connectivity

        Other connections
        • Ethernet
        • Digital audio coaxial out
        Headphones
        3.5 mm
        Wireless connections
        • Wireless LAN (802.11 g)
        • Wireless LAN (802.11b)
        • Wireless LAN (802.11 n)
        Wireless Universal Plug and Play
        • UPnP client
        • UPnP server
        LAN wired
        Ethernet (RJ 45) 1 x
        Encryption/security
        • WEP 128 bit
        • WEP 64 bit
        • WPA
        • WPS-PBC
        • WPS-PIN
        • WPA2
        Antenna
        FM Dipole
        Audio Connections
        • Analogue Audio In (L/R)
        • Analogue Audio Out (L/R)
        USB
        USB host
        Video Output - Analogue
        • Component Y Pb Pr (cinch)
        • Composite CVBS (yellow cinch)
        Video output — Digital
        HDMI

      • Convenience

        Display Type
        LCD
        Backlight colour
        White
        On-Screen Display languages
        • English
        • Dutch
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Spanish
        • Portuguese
        • Swedish
        Eco Power Standby
        1 watt
        Headphone jack
        Yes
        Clock
        • On main display
        • Internet time
        Alarms
        • Buzzer Alarm
        • CD Alarm
        • Radio Alarm
        • Sleep timer
        • HDD alarm
        Display Enhancements
        Brightness Control
        Indications
        DIM mode

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • Composite video cable (Y)
        • FM antenna
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet
        Batteries
        2 x AAA
        Quick start guide
        English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Dutch, Norwegian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Danish, Russian
        Remote control
        1-way Remote
        User Manual
        English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Dutch, Norwegian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Danish, Russian (in HDD)

      • Dimensions

        Main speaker depth
        202  mm
        Main speaker height
        354  mm
        Main speaker width
        175  mm
        Set Depth
        251  mm
        Set Height
        202  mm
        Set weight
        12.50  kg
        Set Width
        251  mm

      • Power

        Power supply
        • 50 Hz
        • 200-240 V

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC Power Cord
      • Composite video cable (Y)
      • FM antenna
      • World Wide Warranty leaflet

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          Awards

          • Napster is available only in Germany and the United Kingdom.

