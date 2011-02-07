Other items in the box
- AC Power Cord
- RCA cable (Yellow/Red/White)
- FM antenna
- World Wide Warranty leaflet
Experience high fidelity music in every room
Enjoy high fidelity sound in every room with Multiroom Music. True-to-original audio is delivered by ClariSound speakers and FLAC Digital Lossless, giving you an exceptionally wide soundstage and CD quality to your compressed digital music.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Fill a room with your favourite music with the 2 x 50 W RMS music output power and Class "D" Digital Amplifier. The Amplifier takes an analogue signal, converts it into a digital signal and then amplifies it. The signal then enters a demodulation filter to produce the final result. The amplified digital output delivers all the advantages of digital audio, including improved sound quality. The Amplifier also has more than 90% efficiency compared to a traditional AB amplifier. This high efficiency translates into a powerful amplifier with a small footprint.
The 160-GB hard disk of this Philips sound system provides a very large capacity for you to store your PC/MAC digital music files, easily holding up to 2000 music albums. Space saving, smart music collection management, easy access and all in one place.
Play your favourite songs and fill your home with delightfully rich and clear sound. The Multiroom Music feature lets you stream music wirelessly in your Philips Multiroom audio system. To activate, simply press the Multiroom Music icon when playing your favourite song, and as long as each station is connected, it becomes part of your very own music sharing and enjoyment - without any complicated setup. Share your best music with family and friends.
The Philips MyRemote app lets you use your iPhone, iPod Touch or Android Smartphone as a remote to control your Philips networked AV products. The app automatically recognises your Philips Blu-ray player, Home theatre or Streamium audio system connected to your home Wi-Fi network, and gives you instant control over the devices from anywhere in your home. And if you have more than one Philips networked AV product, the app will allow you to switch between them and control each one independently. This free app is created exclusively by Philips.
Touch-screen control allows you to control your device by simply pressing on-screen buttons rather than physical buttons on the device. Simply power up the device and the touch-screen user interface will show up on the LCD display with all the control options for the device. Touch-screen control combines LCD display technology with pressure sensors and a powerful digital micro processor. When you press on a specific area of the screen with your finger, the relevant signal is sent to the processor and the command is immediately executed.
Your choices just got wider. Not only can you play music from CDs, and via MP3 Link, AUX-in and wireless PC/MAC streaming, you can now play from your iPod and iPhone. Simply dock your iPod or iPhone, switch to docking mode, and select the songs you want to hear using the remote control. The docking cradle, available as an optional accessory, unleashes your personal collection onto a superb sound system.
Your PC/ MAC is filled with music that you can now conveniently stream onto your Philips audio device – without messy cables. Share your favourite songs with others at a party, or simply enjoy them in the comfort of your home. Do the same for your photo collections, and view them at leisure while you listen to music. Unlock your PC/ MAC treasures with the convenience of wireless streaming.
Streamium comes with thousands of Internet radio stations. Now you can stay abreast of all kinds of music worldwide. Connect your Streamium to the Internet and listen to your favourite online programmes without having to turn on your PC/MAC.
Play DVD, DivX ®, MP3, Non-DRM AAC, WMA, FLAC, OGG and JPG.
Philips' innovative FullSound technology faithfully restores sonic details to compressed music, dramatically enriching and enhancing it, so you can experience music without any distortion. Based on an audio post-processing algorithm, FullSound combines Philips' renowned expertise in music reproduction with the power of the latest generation Digital Signal Processor (DSP). The result is fuller bass with more depth and impact, boosted voice, improved instrument clarity and rich detail. Rediscover your compressed music in true-to-life sound that will touch your soul and move your feet.
Your Philips Hi-Fi system comes with an Ethernet port to allow for plug-and-play Internet connection via DHCP. Also, the system is B/G Wi-Fi certified which makes it compatible with any B/G Wi-Fi certified router on the market. Easy and convenient, this system features a one-touch Wi-Fi Protected Setup to ensure secure Wi-Fi connection in mere seconds.
Sound
Loudspeakers
Audio Playback
Connectivity
Storage Media
Convenience
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Accessories
Picture/Display
Still Picture Playback
Video Playback
Power
Dimensions