Wi-Fi component Hi-Fi system

MCI8080/12
  • Experience high fidelity music in every room Experience high fidelity music in every room Experience high fidelity music in every room
    Streamium
    Enjoy high fidelity sound in every room with Multiroom Music. True-to-original audio is delivered by ClariSound speakers and FLAC Digital Lossless, giving you an exceptionally wide soundstage and CD quality to your compressed digital music.

      Experience high fidelity music in every room

      Obsessed with sound

      2 x 50 W RMS Hi-Fi sound with Class "D" Digital Amplifier

      2 x 50 W RMS Hi-Fi sound with Class "D" Digital Amplifier

      Fill a room with your favourite music with the 2 x 50 W RMS music output power and Class "D" Digital Amplifier. The Amplifier takes an analogue signal, converts it into a digital signal and then amplifies it. The signal then enters a demodulation filter to produce the final result. The amplified digital output delivers all the advantages of digital audio, including improved sound quality. The Amplifier also has more than 90% efficiency compared to a traditional AB amplifier. This high efficiency translates into a powerful amplifier with a small footprint.

      160 GB hard disk to store up to 2000 music albums

      160 GB hard disk to store up to 2000 music albums

      The 160-GB hard disk of this Philips sound system provides a very large capacity for you to store your PC/MAC digital music files, easily holding up to 2000 music albums. Space saving, smart music collection management, easy access and all in one place.

      Multiroom Music plays your songs throughout your entire home

      Multiroom Music plays your songs throughout your entire home

      Play your favourite songs and fill your home with delightfully rich and clear sound. The Multiroom Music feature lets you stream music wirelessly in your Philips Multiroom audio system. To activate, simply press the Multiroom Music icon when playing your favourite song, and as long as each station is connected, it becomes part of your very own music sharing and enjoyment - without any complicated setup. Share your best music with family and friends.

      Turn your Smartphone into a remote for Philips AV products

      Turn your Smartphone into a remote for Philips AV products

      The Philips MyRemote app lets you use your iPhone, iPod Touch or Android Smartphone as a remote to control your Philips networked AV products. The app automatically recognises your Philips Blu-ray player, Home theatre or Streamium audio system connected to your home Wi-Fi network, and gives you instant control over the devices from anywhere in your home. And if you have more than one Philips networked AV product, the app will allow you to switch between them and control each one independently. This free app is created exclusively by Philips.

      Full colour touch screen for easy navigation

      Full colour touch screen for easy navigation

      Touch-screen control allows you to control your device by simply pressing on-screen buttons rather than physical buttons on the device. Simply power up the device and the touch-screen user interface will show up on the LCD display with all the control options for the device. Touch-screen control combines LCD display technology with pressure sensors and a powerful digital micro processor. When you press on a specific area of the screen with your finger, the relevant signal is sent to the processor and the command is immediately executed.

      Optional iPod/iPhone dock for convenient music playback

      Optional iPod/iPhone dock for convenient music playback

      Your choices just got wider. Not only can you play music from CDs, and via MP3 Link, AUX-in and wireless PC/MAC streaming, you can now play from your iPod and iPhone. Simply dock your iPod or iPhone, switch to docking mode, and select the songs you want to hear using the remote control. The docking cradle, available as an optional accessory, unleashes your personal collection onto a superb sound system.

      Wireless stream music and photos from your PC/MAC

      Wireless stream music and photos from your PC/MAC

      Your PC/ MAC is filled with music that you can now conveniently stream onto your Philips audio device – without messy cables. Share your favourite songs with others at a party, or simply enjoy them in the comfort of your home. Do the same for your photo collections, and view them at leisure while you listen to music. Unlock your PC/ MAC treasures with the convenience of wireless streaming.

      Tune in and explore thousands of Internet radio stations

      Tune in and explore thousands of Internet radio stations

      Streamium comes with thousands of Internet radio stations. Now you can stay abreast of all kinds of music worldwide. Connect your Streamium to the Internet and listen to your favourite online programmes without having to turn on your PC/MAC.

      Play DVD, DivX ®, MP3, Non-DRM AAC, WMA, FLAC, OGG and JPG

      Play DVD, DivX ®, MP3, Non-DRM AAC, WMA, FLAC, OGG and JPG

      Play DVD, DivX ®, MP3, Non-DRM AAC, WMA, FLAC, OGG and JPG.

      FullSound enriches your music with fuller bass and clarity

      FullSound enriches your music with fuller bass and clarity

      Philips' innovative FullSound technology faithfully restores sonic details to compressed music, dramatically enriching and enhancing it, so you can experience music without any distortion. Based on an audio post-processing algorithm, FullSound combines Philips' renowned expertise in music reproduction with the power of the latest generation Digital Signal Processor (DSP). The result is fuller bass with more depth and impact, boosted voice, improved instrument clarity and rich detail. Rediscover your compressed music in true-to-life sound that will touch your soul and move your feet.

      Works with home broadband connection and Wi-Fi router

      Works with home broadband connection and Wi-Fi router

      Your Philips Hi-Fi system comes with an Ethernet port to allow for plug-and-play Internet connection via DHCP. Also, the system is B/G Wi-Fi certified which makes it compatible with any B/G Wi-Fi certified router on the market. Easy and convenient, this system features a one-touch Wi-Fi Protected Setup to ensure secure Wi-Fi connection in mere seconds.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Equalizer settings
        • Neutral
        • Treble and Bass Control
        Sound Enhancement
        Class "D" Digital Amplifier
        Volume Control
        up/down
        Output Power
        2 x 50 W RMS

      • Loudspeakers

        Main Speaker
        • 2-way
        • Speaker grilles detachable

      • Audio Playback

        Compression format
        • MP3
        • WMA
        • non DRM AAC (m4A)
        • eAAC+
        • FLAC
        • Ogg Vorbis
        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • WMA-CD
        • USB flash drive
        Loader Type
        • Tray
        • Motorised
        Sample frequencies
        8-48 kHz (MP3)
        PC Link playback mode
        • MP3 streaming via network
        • Wi-Fi wireless connection
        USB Direct Modes
        • Play/Pause
        • Previous/Next
        • Repeat
        • Shuffle
        • Stop
        Disc Playback Modes
        • Fast Forward/Reverse
        • Next/Previous Track Search
        • Repeat Play
        • Shuffle Play
        Hard Disk Playback Mode
        • Album
        • All tracks
        • Genre
        • Playlist
        • Same Artist
        • Same Genre
        ID3-tag support
        Yes
        Internet Radio
        Yes
        MP3 bit rates
        8-320 kbps and VBR
        WMA bit rates
        up to 192 kbps, CBR/VBR

      • Connectivity

        Headphones
        3.5 mm
        Wireless connections
        • Wireless LAN (802.11 n)
        • Wireless LAN (802.11 g)
        • Wireless LAN (802.11b)
        Wireless Universal Plug and Play
        • UPnP client
        • UPnP server
        LAN wired
        Ethernet (RJ 45) 1 x
        Encryption/security
        • WEP 128 bit
        • WEP 64 bit
        • WPA
        • WPS-PBC
        • WPS-PIN
        • WPA2
        Antenna
        FM Dipole
        Audio Connections
        Analogue Audio In (L/R)
        USB
        USB host
        Video Output - Analogue
        Composite CVBS (yellow cinch)
        Video output — Digital
        HDMI
        Connector pin
        DCK3060 iPod/iPhone dock

      • Storage Media

        Hard Disk Capacity
        160  GB
        Type
        USB HDD (External)

      • Convenience

        Display Type
        Touch screen LCD
        Backlight colour
        White
        On-Screen Display languages
        • English
        • Dutch
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Spanish
        • Portuguese
        • Swedish
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Traditional Chinese
        Eco Power Standby
        1 watt
        Headphone jack
        Yes
        Clock
        • On main display
        • Internet time
        Alarms
        • Buzzer Alarm
        • CD Alarm
        • Radio Alarm
        • Sleep timer
        • HDD alarm
        Display Enhancements
        • Brightness Control
        • Touch screen control
        Indications
        DIM mode

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        RDS
        • Programme Type
        • Radio Text
        • RDS Clock Set
        • Station Name
        Tuner Bands
        FM Stereo
        Tuner Enhancements
        Auto Store

      • Accessories

        160 GB USB HDD (External)
        Yes
        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • RCA cable (Yellow/Red/White)
        • FM antenna
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet
        Remote control
        1-way Remote
        Batteries
        2 x AAA
        Quick start guide
        English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Dutch, Norwegian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Danish, Russian, Polish
        User Manual
        English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Dutch, Norwegian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Danish, Russian, Polish (in USB HDD)
        Warranty Card
        Warranty Card
        TwonkyMedia (in USB HDD)
        Yes

      • Picture/Display

        Picture enhancement
        • High Def (720p, 1080i, 1080p)
        • Video upsampling
        • Video upscaling

      • Still Picture Playback

        On-device display
        • JPEG from USB
        • Streaming from PC
        Picture Compression Format
        JPEG
        Playback Media
        Picture CD to TV

      • Video Playback

        Disc Playback Modes
        • A-B Repeat
        • Angle
        • Disc Menu
        • Fast Reverse
        • Fast Forward
        • OSD
        • Resume Playback from Stop
        • Slow Motion
        • Zoom
        Playback Media
        • DivX
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • DVD-R/-RW
        • DVD-Video
        • Picture CD
        • Video CD/SVCD

      • Power

        Power supply
        • 50 Hz
        • 200-240 V

      • Dimensions

        Main speaker depth
        282  mm
        Main speaker height
        319  mm
        Main speaker width
        180  mm
        Set Depth
        274  mm
        Set Height
        216  mm
        Set weight
        3.08  kg
        Set Width
        251  mm

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC Power Cord
      • RCA cable (Yellow/Red/White)
      • FM antenna
      • World Wide Warranty leaflet

          • Napster is available only in Germany and the United Kingdom.

