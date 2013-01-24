Search terms
Obsessed with sound
Explore your music universe with this wall-mountable wireless Philips MCI298/12 micro system. Stream music from your PC/MAC, play CDs, MP3s or FM and Internet radio and enjoy easy navigation on its intuitive touch screen with colour display.
Streamium comes with thousands of free Internet radio stations. Now you can stay abreast of all kinds of music worldwide. Connect your Streamium to the Internet and listen to your favourite online programmes on your audio system without having to turn on your PC.
Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorised music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.
With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.
Now you can playback music from your iTunes library—without the need for any conversion—on your Philips Hi-Fi system! Supporting AAC codec used by iTunes library to rip and store music, simply install the TwonkyMedia software that comes with the system in order to access, select and play music from your iTunes library and playlists - wirelessly. Please note that the system does not support DRM-protected music purchased from the iTunes store.
FM radio uses frequency modulation (FM) to provide high-fidelity sound over broadcast radio. This broadcast technology allows you to listen to your favourite radio stations on the FM band.
This system has 20 W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square, which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determine the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.
Your Philips Hi-Fi system is equipped with everything you need to enjoy music from your CDs, USB device or wirelessly from PC/MAC and the Internet. It's all packed in one compact, slim and versatile design that fits with any living space. Plus, enjoy smart and intuitive ease of use with this system's touch screen control display.
Your Philips Hi-Fi system comes with an Ethernet port to allow for plug-and-play Internet connection via DHCP. Also, the system is B/G Wi-Fi certified which makes it compatible with any B/G Wi-Fi certified router on the market. Easy and convenient, this system features a one-touch Wi-Fi Protected Setup to ensure secure Wi-Fi connection in mere seconds.
Your PC/ MAC is filled with music that you can now conveniently stream onto your Philips audio device – without messy cables. Share your favourite songs with others at a party, or simply enjoy them in the comfort of your home. Do the same for your photo collections, and view them at leisure while you listen to music. Unlock your PC/ MAC treasures with the convenience of wireless streaming.
Control all your Philips Hi-Fi system's functions from the comfort of your sofa. Search, navigate and play back your music with ease and speed. With direct keys such as Home and Favourite, you can have quick access to your main screen or your favourite Internet station, or stream music from your PC/MAC and the Internet - wirelessly. The Hi-Fi control centre is in the palm of your hand.
Touch-screen control allows you to control your device by simply pressing on-screen buttons rather than physical buttons on the device. Simply power up the device and the touch-screen user interface will show up on the LCD display with all the control options for the device. Touch-screen control combines LCD display technology with pressure sensors and a powerful digital micro processor. When you press on a specific area of the screen with your finger, the relevant signal is sent to the processor and the command is immediately executed.
