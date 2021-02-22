Search terms

    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Prestige 9900 Electric Toothbrush with SenseIQ

    HX9992/12

    with SenseIQ

    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Prestige 9900 Electric Toothbrush with SenseIQ

    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Prestige 9900 with SenseIQ technology is our most advanced electric toothbrush. It enhances our proven sonic technology with intelligence, sensing and adapting for holistic care so you always get it right.
    As you brush, SenseIQ technology senses pressure, motion, coverage and more up to 100 times per second. It then adapts the intensity if you push too hard. The intelligence of SenseIQ takes the guesswork out of brushing modes, so you can experience effortless care and better brushing over time.

    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Prestige 9900 electric toothbrush is designed around you. Its state-of-the-art technology is so in tune with you and effortless to use that you barely know it is there. Luckily, the results say it all.

    Clean without compromise with the A3 Premium All-in-One toothbrush head. Our all-time best has angled bristles to help remove up to 20 x more plaque even in hard-to-reach areas*. Triangular tips work to remove up to 100% more stains in less than two days***. And longer bristles clean deep for gums that are up to 15 x healthier in just two weeks**. All that without ever switching brush heads. Did you know: toothbrush heads become less effective after 3 months of use? Our BrushSync™ feature can remind you when it's almost time for a replacement.

    The Philips Sonicare app is powered by artificial intelligence and works in perfect harmony with the toothbrush. Use it to brush with real-time guidance about pressure, motion, coverage, duration and frequency. View progress reports by day, week, month and year. Get personalised recommendations and actionable steps for better brushing. Meanwhile, auto-syncing keeps brushing data up to date in the app, even when you don't brush with the app by your side.

    While you clean, Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Prestige 9900 electric toothbrush uses sensors to detect the pressure you apply, cleaning motion and coverage up to 100 times per second. The sensors also keep an eye on how long and how often you brush.

    Most of us apply too much pressure during brushing. That's why our toothbrush automatically adjusts intensity when you push too hard. And with the free Philips Sonicare app, you can experience tailor-made guidance and personalised recommendations to take your brushing to the next level.

    Brush away plaque with sonic technology – our benchmark in effective and gentle cleaning. While you brush, up to 62,000 bristle movements and dynamic fluid action help clean even hard-to-reach areas, leaving your mouth feeling exceptionally fresh and clean.

    You might not notice when you brush too hard or start scrubbing, but your toothbrush will. The light ring on the end of your handle will gently remind you to ease off the pressure or scrubbing motion.

    The elegant and compact travel case can be slipped into any bag for care-free convenience while away from home. The durable case is wrapped in soft-touch, vegan-friendly leather. And for extra ease, it includes an integrated USB-C port and a USB charging cable, so you can easily recharge the toothbrush without removing it from the case.

    The Sonicare 9900 Prestige experience is about big technology delivered with style and compactness. The electric toothbrush is 18 mm shorter than DiamondClean and features premium materials to make this luxurious device easy on the eye and pleasant to the touch.

    When it is time to charge the toothbrush, simply place it on the charging base. Perfect for admiring your toothbrush's crisp, modern design.

    Technical Specifications

    • Product Update

      Support Period
      Philips will provide the necessary security updates until 31 December 2026.

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth® wireless technology
      Connected brushing app

    • Power

      Power supply
      110-220 V

    • Technical specifications

      Battery
      Rechargeable
      Operating time (full to empty)
      2+ weeks****
      Energy consumption
      Standby without display <0.5 W
      Battery type
      Lithium ION

    • Design and finishing

      Colour
      Midnight Blue

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    • Compatibility

      Android compatibility
      Android OS 8.0 or above
      iOS compatibility
      iPhones on iOS 13.0 or above

    • Ease of use

      Handle
      • Sleek and compact design
      • Seamless touch control
      Battery indicator
      Illuminated icon indicator
      Handle compatibility
      Easy click-on brush heads
      Travel case
      • Elegant, compact charging case
      • Vegan-friendly leather
      BrushSync Replacement Reminder
      • Reminder icon lights up
      • to always ensure best results

    • Items included

      Handle
      1 DiamondClean Prestige 9900
      Brush heads
      1 A3 Premium All-in-One
      Prestige USB charging case
      1
      Charger base
      1
      USB cable
      1

    • Cleaning performance

      Performance
      Removes up to 20 x more plaque*
      Health benefits
      Up to 15 x healthier gums**
      Timer
      BrushPacer and SmarTimer
      Speed
      Up to 62,000 brush movements/min
      Whitening benefits
      Up to 100% less stains***
      Pressure feedback
      • Ring lights up in purple
      • Vibrates handle to alert user
      Scrubbing feedback
      • Ring lights up in amber
      • Vibrates handle to alert user
      • Option to turn on/off in app

    • Software Support

      Software updates
      Philips offers relevant software updates for a period of 2 years after the date of purchase.

    • SenseIQ technology

      Pressure sensor
      Alerts when brushing too hard
      Position sensor
      • Tracks brushing coverage
      • for each brushing session
      Scrubbing sensor
      Guides to reduce scrubbing
      3D mouth map
      Highlights missing areas
      Adaptive intensity
      • Adjusts intensity level
      • when too much pressure applied
      Artificial Intelligence
      Detects and syncs brushing

    • Sonicare App with A.I.

      Real-time guidance
      • Personalised recommendations
      • Day/month/year progress report
      Customisable modes
      • Clean
      • White+
      • Gum health
      • Deep Clean
      • Sensitive

    What's in the box?

    Packaging photograph

    Other items in the box

    • Sonicare handle Prestige 9900
    • Premium All-in-One Brush Head (A3)
    • Puck
    • USB-C Charging Travel Case
