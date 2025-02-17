HX9094/88
The brush head for complete care
Experience the best of Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes with this All-in-One Brush Head replacement. Offering effective plaque and stain removal plus better gum health, your complete oral care starts right here.See all benefits
Everyone cleans differently, so we designed this brush head with multi-angle bristles to keep plaque removal on course no matter your technique. Our All-in-One brush head delivers range-leading cleaning and removes up to 20 x more plaque than a manual toothbrush, even in hard-to-reach areas.
Our All-in-One brush head includes triangular bristles to increase surface contact and clean away stains more effectively. The results speak for themselves, with up to 100% more stain removal in less than two days.***
The side bristles of this brush head are extra-long to keep your gum line brushed even while you're focusing on your teeth. The result is up to 15 x healthier gums in six weeks.*
Experience the clean chosen by millions. Philips Sonicare toothbrushes clean gently yet effectively and care for your teeth and gums with up to 62,000 bristle movements. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.
All Philips Sonicare brush heads are meticulously designed and clinically tested. So you can be sure that they meet the highest standard in quality, safety and performance.
Did you know brush heads become less effective after three months? Dental professionals recommend changing your brush head regularly, that's why Philips Sonicare toothbrushes have BrushSync technology. It tracks how often and how hard you brush, then reminds you to replace your brush head once it's time for a new one.
This brush head is compatible with all Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes.**** Simply click it on or off for easy replacement and cleaning.
We are working to reduce our use of fossil-fuel-based plastic in our products. That's why 70% of the plastic in this brush head is bio-based.**
All of our brush heads come in paper-based packaging which can be recycled where facilities are available.
