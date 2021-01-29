Search terms

  • One brush head for complete care One brush head for complete care One brush head for complete care

    Philips Sonicare A3 Premium All-in-One Standard sonic toothbrush heads

    HX9094/11

    One brush head for complete care

    A3 Premium All-in-One brush head is the only one you need to achieve cleaner, whiter teeth*** & healthier gums. This brush head results in 20x more plaque removal*, up to 100% stain reduction** & Up to 15x healthier gums in 6 weeks**

    See all benefits

    Available in:

    Philips Sonicare A3 Premium All-in-One Standard sonic toothbrush heads

    Similar products

    See all A3 Premium All-in-One

    One brush head for complete care

    Clean without compromise

    • 4-pack
    • Standard size
    • Click-on
    • BrushSync enabled
    Up to 20 x more plaque removal even in hard-to-reach areas*

    Up to 20 x more plaque removal even in hard-to-reach areas*

    Benefit from our best plaque removal**** regardless of your brushing style. The Premium All-in-One brush head has precisely angled bristles which are engineered to maximise its plaque-removing potential.

    The bristle shape designed for your smile

    The bristle shape designed for your smile

    The curved profile helps bristles to go exactly where they need to. Through rigorous development we have created an all-in-one experience that delivers exceptional oral care.

    Up to 100% more stain removal in less than two days***

    Up to 100% more stain removal in less than two days***

    Gently brush away stains with triangular tips designed to remove stains more effectively than rounded bristles. The shape allows more contact with the surface of your teeth to remove stains effectively.

    Up to 15 x healthier gums in 6 weeks**

    Up to 15 x healthier gums in 6 weeks**

    The brush head's extra-reach side bristles gently brush your gum line even when you are focusing on your teeth. The bristles also flex to help compensate for any excess pressure.

    Sonic brushing: the masterclass in effective cleaning

    Sonic brushing: the masterclass in effective cleaning

    Brush away plaque with sonic technology – our benchmark in effective and gentle cleaning. While you brush, up to 62,000 bristle movements and dynamic fluid action help the bristles clean even hard-to-reach areas, leaving your mouth feeling exceptionally fresh and clean.

    Designed by experts with you in mind

    Designed by experts with you in mind

    This all-in-one brush head is the product of our most extensive research and development ever. We combined knowledge from dental professionals, experts in oral care, engineers and designers to bring this holistic brush head to life.

    Replacement reminders keep you cleaning at your best

    Replacement reminders keep you cleaning at your best

    Brush heads become less effective after 3months of use, but with BrushSync you'll be reminded before this happens. Your BrushSync enabled toothbrush understands your usage and notifies you when it's time for a replacement.

    Click-on design for simple brush head placement

    The A3 Premium All-in-One brush head fits perfectly with your Philips Sonicare click-on handle (please see the list below). Simply click on and off for easy replacement and cleaning.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design and finishing

      Bristle stiffness feel
      Soft
      Colour
      Black
      Reminder bristles
      Blue bristle colour fades away
      Material brush head
      Soft, flexible rubber sides
      Size
      Standard
      Smart Brush Head Recognition
      Yes

    • Compatibility

      Brush head system
      Click-on
      Suitable for these models
      • 2 Series plaque defence
      • 2 Series plaque defence
      • 2100 Series
      • 3 Series gum health
      • DiamondClean
      • DiamondClean 9000
      • DiamondClean Smart
      • EasyClean
      • Essence+
      • ExpertClean
      • ExpertResults
      • FlexCare
      • FlexCare Platinum
      • FlexCare Platinum Connected
      • FlexCare+
      • for Kids
      • HealthyWhite
      • HealthyWhite+
      • PowerUp
      • Prestige 9900
      • ProtectiveClean
      • Series 1100
      • Series 3100
      Not suitable for
      Philips One, Essence

    • Items included

      Brush heads
      4 A3 Premium All-in-One

    • Quality and performance

      Replacement
      Every 3 months
      Tested
      for optimal usage

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Premium All-in-One Brush Head (A3)
    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    • vs. a manual toothbrush
    • * in Clean mode vs a manual toothbrush; measured by MGI at 6 weeks.
    • ** in lab test vs. a manual toothbrush
    • *** Based on initial lab studies
    Register

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Exclusive offers, just for you.

    Sign up to enjoy:

    Early access to promotions

    Exclusive member days and offers

    News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

    *
    I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
    What does this mean?
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.