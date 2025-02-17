Search terms

    Philips Sonicare Premium All-in-One 2-pack brush heads

    HX9092/88

    The brush head for complete care

    Experience the best of Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes with this All-in-One Brush Head replacement. Offering effective plaque and stain removal plus better gum health, your complete oral care starts right here.

    Philips Sonicare Premium All-in-One 2-pack brush heads

    The brush head for complete care

    Up to 20 x more plaque removal*

    • Removes 20 x more plaque*
    • 100% whiter teeth in 2 days***
    • Up to 15 x healthier gums in six weeks*
    • Soft
    • 2 pack
    Up to 20 x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush*

    Up to 20 x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush*

    Everyone cleans differently, so we designed this brush head with multi-angle bristles to keep plaque removal on course no matter your technique. Our All-in-One brush head delivers range-leading cleaning and removes up to 20 x more plaque than a manual toothbrush, even in hard-to-reach areas.

    Up to 100% more stain removal in 2 days***

    Up to 100% more stain removal in 2 days***

    Our All-in-One brush head includes triangular bristles to increase surface contact and clean away stains more effectively. The results speak for themselves, with up to 100% more stain removal in less than two days.***

    Up to 15 x healthier gums in six weeks*

    Up to 15 x healthier gums in six weeks*

    The side bristles of this brush head are extra-long to keep your gum line brushed even while you're focusing on your teeth. The result is up to 15 x healthier gums in six weeks.*

    Proven Sonicare technology

    Proven Sonicare technology

    Experience the clean chosen by millions. Philips Sonicare toothbrushes clean gently yet effectively and care for your teeth and gums with up to 62,000 bristle movements. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.

    Proven to deliver effective oral care

    Proven to deliver effective oral care

    All Philips Sonicare brush heads are meticulously designed and clinically tested. So you can be sure that they meet the highest standard in quality, safety and performance.

    Keep brushing your best with BrushSync reminders

    Keep brushing your best with BrushSync reminders

    Did you know brush heads become less effective after three months? Dental professionals recommend changing your brush head regularly, that's why Philips Sonicare toothbrushes have BrushSync technology. It tracks how often and how hard you brush, then reminds you to replace your brush head once it's time for a new one.

    Fits all Philips Sonicare click-on handles

    Fits all Philips Sonicare click-on handles

    This brush head is compatible with all Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes.**** Simply click it on or off for easy replacement and cleaning.

    Made with 70% bio-based plastic**

    Made with 70% bio-based plastic**

    We are working to reduce our use of fossil-fuel-based plastic in our products. That's why 70% of the plastic in this brush head is bio-based.**

    Paper-based recyclable packaging

    Paper-based recyclable packaging

    All of our brush heads come in paper-based packaging which can be recycled where facilities are available.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design and finishing

      Bristle stiffness feel
      Soft
      Colour
      Black
      Reminder bristles
      Bristles' blue colour fades away
      Material brush head
      Soft, flexible rubber head
      Size
      Standard
      Smart Brush Head Recognition
      Yes

    • Compatibility

      Brush head system
      Click-on
      Not suitable for
      Philips One
      Compatible Toothbrushes
      Philips Sonicare

    • Items included

      Brush heads
      2 A3 Premium All-in-One

    • Quality and performance

      Replacement
      Every 3 months
      Tested
      for optimal usage
      Made in
      Austria
      Benefit
      • All-in-one
      • Gum health
      • Plaque removal
      • Stain Removal/Whitening

    • vs. a manual toothbrush.
    • *allocated to plastic of brush head on mass balance basis.
    • **vs. a manual toothbrush in a lab study.
    • ***Not compatible with Philips One handles.
