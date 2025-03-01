Search terms

    Philips Sonicare Sonicare Rechargeable toothbrush

    HX7101/04

    Noticeable results within reach, with whiter teeth and 10 x more plaque removal*. Featuring our Next-Generation Sonicare Technology for a powerful yet gentle clean, even in those hard-to-reach areas.
    Whiter teeth are within reach with this whitening brush head's central stain-removal pad. The diamond-shaped bristles are designed to increase surface contact and clean away stains more effectively. It also uses densely packed bristles to remove 7 x more plaque than a manual toothbrush, while treating your whole mouth to a refreshing clean.

    This electric toothbrush uses our Next-Generation Sonicare Technology which delivers our most reliable and consistent brushing for excellent results every time. The motor adjusts power automatically so there is zero drop in performance when you reach those harder-to-clean areas. Enjoy a gentle yet effective clean for your teeth and gums with 62,000 bristle movements per minute. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between the teeth and along the gumline.

    It's easy to brush too hard, so this Philips Sonicare toothbrush has a smart optic sensor to detect excessive pressure. The sensor lets you know if you're overdoing it through haptic vibrations. Ease off and your gums will stay protected!

    Give your clean a boost with 2 brush settings. Whether you want a little more vigour or a gentle clean, choose between one of two intensity settings.

    Ace your session time with Sonicare's cleaning timers. Every 20 seconds, the BrushPacer will prompt you to clean a new area. After 2 minutes, the SmartTimer will indicate your session is complete.

    Did you know brush heads become less effective after three months? Dental professionals recommend changing your brush head regularly. That's why Philips Sonicare toothbrushes have brush head replacement reminder. It tracks how often and how hard you brush, then reminds you to replace your brush head once it's time for a new one.

    Experience up to 21 days of regular brushing after a single charge, bringing a new level of convenience to your brushing routine.

    Technical Specifications

    • Intensities

      High
      To boost your clean
      Low
      For sensitive teeth and gums

    • Power

      Voltage
      100-240 V

    • Technical specifications

      Battery
      Rechargeable
      Operating time (full to empty)
      21 days
      Energy consumption
      Standby without display <0.5 W
      Battery type
      Lithium ION

    • Design and finishing

      Colour
      Black

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    • Ease of use

      Handle
      Slim ergonomic design
      Battery indicator
      Illuminated icon indicates battery life
      Handle compatibility
      Easy click-on brush heads
      Timer
      BrushPacer and Smartimer

    • Items included

      Handle
      1 5300 rechargeable toothbrush
      Brush head
      3 W2 Optimal White
      Charger
      1

    • Cleaning performance

      Plaque removal
      Up to 7 x as effective*
      Speed
      62,000 brush movements/min

    • Modes

      Clean
      For exceptional everyday cleaning

    • Smart sensor technology

      Pressure feedback
      Vibration and pulsing sound
      Replacement Reminder
      BrushSync lets you know when to replace your brush head

    • vs. a manual toothbrush.
